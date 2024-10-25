Two women charged over Dundee cannabis haul

Two women have been charged after police found cannabis in a raid on a Dundee city centre flat.

Officers raided a flat on Cowgate, near the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance, on Thursday.

Locals told of seeing police wearing protective gear entering a block, with at least three police vans parked up outside.

The force has now confirmed more than £3,000 worth of cannabis was found during the operation.

Women, 25 and 31, arrested

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.15am on Thursday, officers searched a premises under warrant at Cowgate, Dundee.

“Cannabis with an estimated street value of around £3,500 was seized, along with a three-figure sum of cash.

“Two women, aged 25 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”