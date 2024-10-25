Dundee Two women charged over Dundee cannabis haul Police raided a city centre flat on Thursday. By James Simpson October 25 2024, 9:03am October 25 2024, 9:03am Share Two women charged over Dundee cannabis haul Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5110427/women-charged-cowgate-dundee-cannabis-raid/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at Cowgate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Two women have been charged after police found cannabis in a raid on a Dundee city centre flat. Officers raided a flat on Cowgate, near the Wellgate Shopping Centre entrance, on Thursday. Locals told of seeing police wearing protective gear entering a block, with at least three police vans parked up outside. The force has now confirmed more than £3,000 worth of cannabis was found during the operation. Women, 25 and 31, arrested A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.15am on Thursday, officers searched a premises under warrant at Cowgate, Dundee. “Cannabis with an estimated street value of around £3,500 was seized, along with a three-figure sum of cash. “Two women, aged 25 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
