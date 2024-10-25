New £1m Dundee sports facility officially opened

A brand new 11-a-side astro turf football facility has officially opened in Dundee.

Named the Dundee Ford Centre Community Arena, the Charlotte Street facility was celebrated in a special event held on Thursday.

The project has been driven by the Dundee North West Community Sports Club, an organisation which promotes sports in Ardler, St Marys, Kirkton and Downfield.

It will be used by members of the Dundee West Community Trust and the wider public.

The total cost of the facility, which has a decade in the making, was £935,000.

Among the organisations who helped fund the project was the SFA and Dundee City Council, as well as SportScotland, Northwood Charitable Trust and Garfield Weston Foundation.

The NHS and Scottish Football Partnership Trust also contributed.

Hopes facility will become ‘heart of community’

Tam McCabe, manager at the Dundee West Community Trust, said: “This facility allows us to support those most in need by having something local.

“They can get access to things like drop-in sessions where young people, regardless if they play for a team or how good they are, can come along for a kick about.

“Youth diversity projects as well which will allow people to be off the streets in the local area and be in a safe space where they are improving their wellbeing.

“The idea is that it will become the heart of the community and schools and other organisations can benefit – that’s the vision.”

Tam also thanked those who have been pivotal in making the 3G pitch a reality.

He added: “George Allan, alongside our chairperson Paul Gibson, has been a big driver in making this happen.

“Pulling together the applications, putting in for funding etc. They have been able to provide this.”