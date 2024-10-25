New £1m Dundee sports facility officially opened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £1m Dundee sports facility officially opened

The Dundee Ford Centre Community Arena, on Charlotte Street, was celebrated in a special event on Thursday. 

By Laura Devlin
Dundee West 2014 Yellows enjoying the new pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee West 2014 Yellows enjoying the new pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A brand new 11-a-side astro turf football facility has officially opened in Dundee.

Named the Dundee Ford Centre Community Arena, the Charlotte Street facility was celebrated in a special event held on Thursday.

The project has been driven by the Dundee North West Community Sports Club, an organisation which promotes sports in Ardler, St Marys, Kirkton and Downfield.

It will be used by members of the Dundee West Community Trust and the wider public.

The total cost of the facility, which has a decade in the making, was £935,000.

Chairperson of Dundee North West Community Sports Club Paul Gibson and councillor Lynne Short cut the ribbon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Among the organisations who helped fund the project was the SFA and Dundee City Council, as well as SportScotland, Northwood Charitable Trust and Garfield Weston Foundation.

The NHS and Scottish Football Partnership Trust also contributed.

Hopes facility will become ‘heart of community’

Tam McCabe, manager at the Dundee West Community Trust, said: “This facility allows us to support those most in need by having something local.

“They can get access to things like drop-in sessions where young people, regardless if they play for a team or how good they are, can come along for a kick about.

“Youth diversity projects as well which will allow people to be off the streets in the local area and be in a safe space where they are improving their wellbeing.

“The idea is that it will become the heart of the community and schools and other organisations can benefit – that’s the vision.”

Dundee West Reds 2013s enjoy the new pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tam also thanked those who have been pivotal in making the 3G pitch a reality.

He added: “George Allan, alongside our chairperson Paul Gibson, has been a big driver in making this happen.

“Pulling together the applications, putting in for funding etc. They have been able to provide this.”

