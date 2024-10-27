Youth football clubs urge Dundee parents to be vigilant after man arrested for ‘approaching child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Youth football clubs urge Dundee parents to be vigilant after man arrested for ‘approaching child’

Club officials hope the incident was a "one off".

By Neil Henderson
Police officers descended on Fairmuir Park on Saturday.
Police officers descended on Fairmuir Park on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

Parents are being warned to remain vigilant after a man was arrested by police for allegedly approaching a child in a Dundee park.

Officers swooped on Fairmuir Park shortly before 11am on Saturday after concerns were raised.

A 29-year-old man was detained over the alleged incident which occurred close to a children’s football match taking place at the time.

The incident has prompted several local youth groups to issue warnings to parents.

Warning issued to parents after Dundee park incident

Maryfield United posted a warning on its Facebook page after what it described as a “serious incident” during its match.

The club said: “The police have asked us to put out a message asking parents and coaches to be vigilant when allowing children to go to the park alone and even just spectating.”

Fairmuir Park in Dundee.
Fairmuir Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

They added: “We hope this has been a one-off isolated incident and thank God that the child is safe.

“There may be absolutely no need to be on your guard and we don’t want to frighten anyone but for obvious reason, we would rather be safe than sorry.”

Police probe Dundee park ‘approach’

Police are now probing the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.45am on Saturday, we received a report of a man approaching a child at Fairmuir Park in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

4