Man to appear in court after vehicles ‘deliberately’ set on fire in Dundee

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a spate of incidents in Dundee where cars were ‘deliberately’ set on fire.

Police said that five incidents of wilful fire-raising took place in the city over the space of five weeks.

The incidents took place at Strathmartine Road, Charleston Drive and Prieston Road.

The first took place on September 18, with the most recent occurring just yesterday – Saturday, October 26.

Last month, The Courier reported how three cars were damaged, as well as the front of a house, after two fires on Charleston Drive on September 19.

Police said they were following several leads after a spate of car fires at various locations across the city.

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.