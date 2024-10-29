Emergency road closure to cause disruption in Dundee’s West End

Dundee bus services are to be disrupted in the city’s West End due to an emergency road closure.

The closure at the Nether Inn on the Nethergate means services 39 and 73 won’t serve Perth Road on Wednesday.

Stagecoach East Scotland posted on X that the emergency closure will be in place in the morning and afternoon.

During this time, services 39 and 73 won’t make stops on Perth Road between The Sinderins and the Nether Inn.

Services will divert via Hawkhill.

The company says passengers should allow extra time for their journeys.