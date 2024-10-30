Morgan Academy in Dundee shuts due to power outage

Morgan Academy in Dundee has shut down for the afternoon due to a power outage.

The Forfar Road school announced shortly after noon on Wednesday that pupils and staff will be sent home.

Lunch service has been in operation and assistance is in place for students who need help getting home to carers.

It is unknown what caused the outage.

The school posted on X: “Due to the impact of a current power outage, Morgan Academy will be closed to pupils and staff from lunchtime this afternoon.

“A lunch provision is in operation and assistance is available to students who require help in getting home to carers.”

Dundee City Council confirmed the school will be open as normal on Thursday.

A spokesperson added: “The closure was put in place because of health and safety considerations due to the outage.”