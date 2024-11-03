First look inside Dundee’s first Pret A Manger ahead of opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside Dundee’s first Pret A Manger ahead of opening

The Whitehall Crescent branch, opening on Monday, is the first of three arriving in the city.

By Ben MacDonald
The till area of the new Pret in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The till area of the new Pret in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The first of three Pret A Manger stores set for Dundee will open its doors on Monday.

The sandwich chain will be unveiled at the old Antalia unit on Whitehall Crescent at 9am.

Staff at the new store have spent the last few weeks training at the St Andrews branch in anticipation for the store’s opening.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given a first look at the new cafe before it opens to the public.

Dundee’s first Pret is set to open. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
It is one of three coming to the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Food for all three branches will be made at the Whitehall Crescent shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews had been the nearest Pret branch to Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Operations manager Jamie-Leigh Gilchrist said: “We’re very excited to finally be opening on Monday.

“We’ve had customers from Dundee visit our stores in Aberdeen and St Andrews asking if we will open here. Now it’s finally happening.

“We find Dundee to be a young and vibrant city and we hope that we’ll be a welcome addition to the area.”

Seating provides outside views. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The cafe will stock the company’s best sellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Customers will be able to order from Pret’s full menu through delivery apps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
This year’s Christmas selection will begin from Tuesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The city centre branch will make food fresh from its kitchen.

When the other two stores open, the food will be distributed from Whitehall Crescent.

Despite the cafe stocking the company’s best sellers, customers will be able to order from Pret’s full menu through delivery apps.

On Tuesday, all Pret stores will release this year’s Christmas selection.

A branch inside the new BT call centre by Greenmarket and one in Broughty Ferry will open next year.

Work on the apartment block above the Whitehall Crescent unit is also taking place.

