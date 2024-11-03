First look inside Dundee’s first Pret A Manger ahead of opening

The first of three Pret A Manger stores set for Dundee will open its doors on Monday.

The sandwich chain will be unveiled at the old Antalia unit on Whitehall Crescent at 9am.

Staff at the new store have spent the last few weeks training at the St Andrews branch in anticipation for the store’s opening.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given a first look at the new cafe before it opens to the public.

Operations manager Jamie-Leigh Gilchrist said: “We’re very excited to finally be opening on Monday.

“We’ve had customers from Dundee visit our stores in Aberdeen and St Andrews asking if we will open here. Now it’s finally happening.

“We find Dundee to be a young and vibrant city and we hope that we’ll be a welcome addition to the area.”

The city centre branch will make food fresh from its kitchen.

When the other two stores open, the food will be distributed from Whitehall Crescent.

Despite the cafe stocking the company’s best sellers, customers will be able to order from Pret’s full menu through delivery apps.

On Tuesday, all Pret stores will release this year’s Christmas selection.

A branch inside the new BT call centre by Greenmarket and one in Broughty Ferry will open next year.

Work on the apartment block above the Whitehall Crescent unit is also taking place.