Oasis stage show coming to Dundee next year

An Oasis stage show is set to come to Dundee next year.

Britpop legends Noel and Liam Gallagher will have their backstory explored on stage at the Caird Hall on January 15.

The audience will be transported back to the 1990s and hear classic tracks such as Don’t Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall and Live Forever as part of the new production.

Live Forever will follow Oasis‘ rise to fame, from their beginnings in Manchester to becoming one of the most recognisable names in music.

The duo announced a string of reunion shows earlier this year.

Nick Brine, owner of Rockfield Studios and founder of Flip Flop Records, and worked with the group.

He said: “It was a pleasure to get asked to be involved in this fantastic project.

“Having met some of the people involved before and being aware of their past productions, I knew it was going to be good, I just didn’t realise how good.

“The attention to detail and the determination to capture the band’s sound is unparalleled.

“You won’t hear a finer representation of these classic songs. This is the best I’ve heard these Oasis classics sound since Oasis.

“This is more than just a show. It’s a mind-blowing, nostalgic, epic journey and is captured brilliantly by this amazing production team.

“One of music’s greatest stories brought to life with a monumental swagger.”

Tickets for the Caird Hall show can be purchased online at Dundee Box Office.