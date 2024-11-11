Motorbike bursts into flames on busy Dundee road

Emergency crews were called to tackle a motorbike fire on a busy Dundee road.

Firefighters were called to Clepington Road, near the Kingsway West Retail park, on Monday evening.

One witness reported seeing the bike burst into flames at the side of the road near the B&Q store.

Police were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one appliance was called to the fire at 5.27pm.

The stop message came in a little over 10 minutes later.

They added: “One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the motorbike.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Monday we received a report of a motorcycle being on fire in the Clepington Road area of Dundee.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”