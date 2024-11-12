DJ Hannah Laing hails new 4,500-capacity Dundee venue ahead of December opening

DJ Hannah Laing and Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes are among the Dundee musicians who have hailed the city’s new 4,500 capacity concert venue.

Last week it was revealed the former Mecca Bingo hall in the Nethergate will be transformed into a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Once complete, it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Named LiveHouse, it will also be used for esports and discussions with an international games developer are currently ongoing.

Developers TDI, who were also behind the transformation of the former Tay Hotel into Malmaison, are hoping to have the City of Discovery venue open next month.

This been welcomed by Dundee music stars, including DJ Hannah Laing who played two sold-out shows at the Caird Hall earlier this year.

“When I found out about the new space LiveHouse opening in Dundee, I was so excited and intrigued,” she said.

“Dundee really needs a fresh space to boost the music scene here. It sounds like it’s going to be incredible and I can’t wait to check it out.”

Simple Minds star Ged Grimes added: “The opening of LiveHouse is such welcome news.

“A new and exciting venue of this capacity, right in the centre of Dundee, will undoubtedly attract major touring artists and bands to the city.”

Venue will be a Dundee ‘asset’

The development has also been embraced by local and national politicians.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This is an exciting announcement for Dundee and has the potential to be a significant investment for the future of our city centre.

“I look forward to seeing how this prominent site develops.

“The council is working alongside a range of partners to secure improvements for our city centre to make it a vibrant location for locals and visitors alike.”

Shadow Finance Secretary, North East MSP Michael Marra, also described the venue as an “asset” to Dundee.

He added: “Our city centre needs the vibrancy this venture offers, and our people deserve to see the best entertainment on their doorstep in the city we all love.

“Nothing matches live music with friends.

“It is the stuff of lifelong memories and that is why it is the premium entertainment product.

“The more acts that add Dundee to their touring plan the better and this begins to expand the opportunity for Dundee audiences and those from the surrounding area to choose to spend their time and money in our brilliant city.”