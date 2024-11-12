DJ Hannah Laing hails new 4,500-capacity Dundee venue ahead of December opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DJ Hannah Laing hails new 4,500-capacity Dundee venue ahead of December opening

Once complete, it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

By Laura Devlin
Hannah Laing. Image: David Pollock
Hannah Laing. Image: David Pollock

DJ Hannah Laing and Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes are among the Dundee musicians who have hailed the city’s new 4,500 capacity concert venue.

Last week it was revealed the former Mecca Bingo hall in the Nethergate will be transformed into a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Once complete, it will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Named LiveHouse, it will also be used for esports and discussions with an international games developer are currently ongoing.

How the transformed Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee will look. Image: Supplied.

Developers TDI, who were also behind the transformation of the former Tay Hotel into Malmaison, are hoping to have the City of Discovery venue open next month.

This been welcomed by Dundee music stars, including DJ Hannah Laing who played two sold-out shows at the Caird Hall earlier this year.

“When I found out about the new space LiveHouse opening in Dundee, I was so excited and intrigued,” she said.

“Dundee really needs a fresh space to boost the music scene here. It sounds like it’s going to be incredible and I can’t wait to check it out.”

Simple Minds star Ged Grimes added: “The opening of LiveHouse is such welcome news.

“A new and exciting venue of this capacity, right in the centre of Dundee, will undoubtedly attract major touring artists and bands to the city.”

Simple Minds bass player Ged Grimes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Venue will be a Dundee ‘asset’

The development has also been embraced by local and national politicians.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This is an exciting announcement for Dundee and has the potential to be a significant investment for the future of our city centre.

“I look forward to seeing how this prominent site develops.

“The council is working alongside a range of partners to secure improvements for our city centre to make it a vibrant location for locals and visitors alike.”

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Shadow Finance Secretary, North East MSP Michael Marra, also described the venue as an “asset” to Dundee.

He added: “Our city centre needs the vibrancy this venture offers, and our people deserve to see the best entertainment on their doorstep in the city we all love.

“Nothing matches live music with friends.

“It is the stuff of lifelong memories and that is why it is the premium entertainment product.

“The more acts that add Dundee to their touring plan the better and this begins to expand the opportunity for Dundee audiences and those from the surrounding area to choose to spend their time and money in our brilliant city.”

Conversation