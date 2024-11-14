Traffic on Tay Road Bridge moving again after breakdown cleared

Rush hour traffic on Tay Road Bridge came to a standstill on Thursday due to a breakdown.

The barriers on the southbound carriageway leaving Dundee were brought down just after 5pm on Thursday.

The restrictions were lifted around 30 minutes later.

Traffic was also very slow northbound during the incident.

According to a Tay Road Bridge post on X there were restrictions southbound which were cleared just after 5.30pm.

One driver told The Courier she hadn’t seen traffic on the bridge move for at least 10 minutes.

She said: “Traffic isn’t getting over the bridge – I can see that at least heading northbound there has been no traffic for the last 10 minutes.

Another driver said: “The barriers seem to be down.

“Traffic is already building with queues increasing for traffic travelling over the bridge into Dundee.”