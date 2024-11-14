Families queue for hours as Lidl cola truck visits Dundee on 1st stop of UK tour

Families queued for more than two hours to visit Lidl’s cola truck in Dundee.

The supermarket chain has brought its Freeway Cola truck to the City of Discovery in the first stop of its UK Christmas tour.

The idea is similar to the Coca-Cola truck that has travelled around the country during the festive season for several years.

Dundee was chosen as the discount retailer’s only stop in Scotland.

Hundreds queued up at Slessor Gardens to see the 15-metre long, 20-tonne truck and pop-up Christmas “wonderland” on Thursday.

The first 250 guests were promised present boxes made up of items from the middle aisle of Lidl shops.

One in 10 of the boxes also contained a golden ticket, giving customers £100 towards their festive food shop.

Adele Smart travelled from St Fergus with her kids Charlotte (14) and Nathaniel (9) to visit the truck on their way to Glasgow.

They were some of the last visitors to receive tickets entitling them to a present box.

Adele told The Courier: “We live in St Fergus but are heading down to Glasgow and are staying in Stirling so we left early as I heard the truck was going to be in Dundee.

“We are excited to see what they’ve got on and we got a ticket – the first 250 get a ticket – so we are delighted we got one.

“We were here at 11.15am so have been here about two hours.

“We are number 238 so I don’t know what time people started queuing.

“We are Lidl shoppers and you get the chance to win a £100 voucher in some of these boxes.

“The Coca-Cola truck isn’t coming anywhere near that we can see so when I saw Lidl had their truck I thought it would be good fun to take the kids.”

Joanna Kinloch, from Dundee, was also queuing up with daughter Ellie (11) and son Benjamin (10).

She said: “I saw a thing pop up and couldn’t find it again when I looked for it but it said the Lidl cola truck was going to be here.

“I work full time at night so I thought it was a good thing to do first thing in the morning before I have to go to work.

“I thought it was a good thing to do with the kids while they are off.

“It was to get them in the mood for Christmas and with being a single mum it is anything that is in Dundee is quite good to do.

“If we get a box then great, if we get any prizes then amazing, but if not it’s just a good fun day out.

“We’ve been here for an hour so far, I am hoping we get there before I need to leave to work but if not grandma and the kids will stay.”

Visitors to the truck could sample Christmas goodies – from panettone and snowmallows to alcohol-free mulled wine and festive chutneys.

Inside the event, there was also a magical ‘wish-mas’ booth for people to make a Christmas wish and a chance to win prizes through the Lidl Plus app.

Dundee’s Christmas is kicking off with a festive village in the city centre next week.

