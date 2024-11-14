Families queue for hours as Lidl cola truck visits Dundee on 1st stop of UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families queue for hours as Lidl cola truck visits Dundee on 1st stop of UK tour

Hundreds lined up at Slessor Gardens to see the truck's only stop in Scotland.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Lidl Christmas truck came to Dundee first. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Families queued for more than two hours to visit Lidl’s cola truck in Dundee.

The supermarket chain has brought its Freeway Cola truck to the City of Discovery in the first stop of its UK Christmas tour.

The idea is similar to the Coca-Cola truck that has travelled around the country during the festive season for several years.

Dundee was chosen as the discount retailer’s only stop in Scotland.

Hundreds queued up at Slessor Gardens to see the 15-metre long, 20-tonne truck and pop-up Christmas “wonderland” on Thursday.

The queue at the Freeway Cola truck. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
People surrounded Slessor Gardens. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The weather was kind to those who queued. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The first 250 guests were promised present boxes made up of items from the middle aisle of Lidl shops.

One in 10 of the boxes also contained a golden ticket, giving customers £100 towards their festive food shop.

Adele Smart travelled from St Fergus with her kids Charlotte (14) and Nathaniel (9) to visit the truck on their way to Glasgow.

They were some of the last visitors to receive tickets entitling them to a present box.

Adele told The Courier: “We live in St Fergus but are heading down to Glasgow and are staying in Stirling so we left early as I heard the truck was going to be in Dundee.

Adele Smart with Nathaniel and Charlotte. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We are excited to see what they’ve got on and we got a ticket – the first 250 get a ticket – so we are delighted we got one.

“We were here at 11.15am so have been here about two hours.

“We are number 238 so I don’t know what time people started queuing.

“We are Lidl shoppers and you get the chance to win a £100 voucher in some of these boxes.

“The Coca-Cola truck isn’t coming anywhere near that we can see so when I saw Lidl had their truck I thought it would be good fun to take the kids.”

Joanna Kinloch, from Dundee, was also queuing up with daughter Ellie (11) and son Benjamin (10).

She said: “I saw a thing pop up and couldn’t find it again when I looked for it but it said the Lidl cola truck was going to be here.

“I work full time at night so I thought it was a good thing to do first thing in the morning before I have to go to work.

Joanna Kinloch with Ellie and Benjamin. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I thought it was a good thing to do with the kids while they are off.

“It was to get them in the mood for Christmas and with being a single mum it is anything that is in Dundee is quite good to do.

“If we get a box then great, if we get any prizes then amazing, but if not it’s just a good fun day out.

“We’ve been here for an hour so far, I am hoping we get there before I need to leave to work but if not grandma and the kids will stay.”

The Lidl truck at Slessor Gardens, Dundee
The truck had constant queues. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alba-Lily Waters, 4 with mum Melissa Gibson at the truck. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Lidl event manager Rachel Haynes with one of the sought-after gift boxes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kyle King with Caelan McCulloch, 4, writing a ‘dinosaur’ wish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Elliott Herd, 2, and Felix Herd, 5, admire the Christmas lights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Elliott Herd in among the lights. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
El Dineley writes a wish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Visitors to the truck could sample Christmas goodies – from panettone and snowmallows to alcohol-free mulled wine and festive chutneys.

Inside the event, there was also a magical ‘wish-mas’ booth for people to make a Christmas wish and a chance to win prizes through the Lidl Plus app.

Dundee’s Christmas is kicking off with a festive village in the city centre next week.

Working began on setting up the event at City Square on Tuesday.

Conversation