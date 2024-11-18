Man, 38, charged after 11 police units called to Dundee multi

A 38-year-old man has been charged after 11 police units were called to a Dundee multi.

Officers raced to a “disturbance” at Tulloch Court in the Hilltown just after 10pm on Sunday.

One resident said up to 20 officers entered the building and a short time later, police wearing riot gear were also deployed.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It must have started at around 10.30pm when I heard shouting.

“I then looked out and saw 15 to 20 officers entering the building.

Riot cops enter Hilltown multi during disturbance

“It was a big turnout for whatever had kicked off.

“There were 11 vehicles outside the block.

“The next thing I knew the riot cops were coming in.

“Police took one man into custody from what I could see.”

Another man said he saw two officers standing at the rear of the block looking up towards the multi.

He said: “I was taken aback by just how many police vehicles were in attendance.

“Two officers appeared to be standing looking at the rear exit of the multi and also towards one of the upper levels.

“Some of the police began to disperse from the scene at around 11.30pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance within flats at Tulloch Court, Dundee on Sunday evening.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.