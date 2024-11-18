Man, 38, charged after 11 police units called to Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 38, charged after 11 police units called to Dundee multi

Onlookers said they saw officers in riot gear in the Hilltown.

By James Simpson
At least 11 police units were called to Tulloch Court in the Hilltown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
At least 11 police units were called to Tulloch Court in the Hilltown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 38-year-old man has been charged after 11 police units were called to a Dundee multi.

Officers raced to a “disturbance” at Tulloch Court in the Hilltown just after 10pm on Sunday.

One resident said up to 20 officers entered the building and a short time later, police wearing riot gear were also deployed.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “It must have started at around 10.30pm when I heard shouting.

“I then looked out and saw 15 to 20 officers entering the building.

Riot cops enter Hilltown multi during disturbance

“It was a big turnout for whatever had kicked off.

“There were 11 vehicles outside the block.

“The next thing I knew the riot cops were coming in.

“Police took one man into custody from what I could see.”

Another man said he saw two officers standing at the rear of the block looking up towards the multi.

He said: “I was taken aback by just how many police vehicles were in attendance.

Police vehicles outside the block. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Two officers appeared to be standing looking at the rear exit of the multi and also towards one of the upper levels.

“Some of the police began to disperse from the scene at around 11.30pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance within flats at Tulloch Court, Dundee on Sunday evening.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

