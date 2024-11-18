Woman, 28, taken to Ninewells after car crashes into Dundee traffic lights

A 28-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a set of traffic lights in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a pedestrian crossing on Coupar Angus Road, near the entrance to Camperdown Park, just after 6am on Monday.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

Two fire crews were called to the scene to help make the vehicle safe and two ambulances also attended.

The road was closed for nearly three hours and contractors visited the scene later on Monday morning to put up signs warning that the lights were out of action.

A set of damaged traffic lights was also removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-car crash on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee, around 6.10am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“The road was closed and later reopened around 8.45am.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”