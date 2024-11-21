Readers react to £265m Dundee and Angus College campus shake-up plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to £265m Dundee and Angus College campus shake-up plan

The college is plotting a takeover of the Wellgate Shopping Centre, as well as moving to a new Arbroath town centre campus.

By Laura Devlin
The Gardyne campus could be redeveloped into a green skills and innovation hub. Image: BDP.
Readers have been having their say on Dundee and Angus College’s ambitious £265m transformation plan.

It was revealed on Thursday that the college is plotting a takeover of the Wellgate Shopping Centre in order to create a new purpose-built campus in Dundee city centre.

A new Arbroath campus is also planned, with the college in early discussions with the owners of the Abbeygate Shopping Centre regarding the potential redevelopment of the site.

And the existing Gardyne campus is set for an expansion to include construction, engineering and science in a new STEM facility.

It’s expected the ten-year project will cost in the region of £265m to deliver.

‘Help to revitalise a struggling area’

The potential redevelopment of Dundee city centre has been met with intrigue and excitement by our readers.

Commenting on Facebook, Joe Horsburgh said: “This would benefit the city centre by increasing footfall, helping to revitalise a struggling area, and making better use of empty spaces.

The Wellgate could be transformed. Image: BDP.

“Local businesses could see a boost as students and staff use nearby shops, cafes, and services, creating more demand and potentially attracting new retailers.

“For students, the central location offers easier access to public transport, shops, and city amenities, making their daily lives more convenient.

“The public could also benefit from a livelier city centre, with the potential for new facilities, events, and improved infrastructure that supports both the college and the wider community.”

Nicky Ralph added: “What a brilliant idea. It would be great to see this part of the city centre filled with young people and students again.”

Paul Ross wrote: “Exactly what the city centre needs. A campus like this would breathe new life into the city centre and would be a lifeline to the high street.”

How the inside of the Wellgate could look. Supplied by BDP.

While welcoming the plans, others called for improved transport links from Dundee to areas outside of the city.

Commenting on The Courier website, user JJ2200 said: “Actually a good idea – if it happens.

“Footfall from students and staff would increase, which is good for the struggling shops that are dotted over the city centre.

“However, more work will be needed to have better public transport, which is shocking in and around the whole area.

“(It’s) not just connecting Dundee but Angus and Fife properly to Dundee through reliable and affordable transport. Issues with parking already exist.”

It is proposed the Gardyne campus will be expanded. Image: BDP.

Arbroath reaction

However, some in Angus were concerned the move could see the Arbroath college offering shrink.

‘Concerned Arbroath’ wrote: “It looks like the Arbroath Campus is going to virtually disappear with the majority of courses being based in Dundee.

“This was forecast years ago when Dundee and Angus Colleges merged. The smaller and better run college is going to be swallowed up by the larger one.

“Past and present staff have been predicting this for years.”

The Abbeygate Shopping Centre is being looked at by college bosses. Image: BDP.

Another commenter worried the town centre could be impacted during the times the college was closed.

Stuart Walker wrote: “No doubt existing Abbeygate retailers will move to the expanding out of town retail parks and remaining town centre shops will shut when footfall drops.

“Arbroath town centre will become a ghost town at weekends when the college is shut.”

Dundee and Angus College say they remain committed to staying in Arbroath.

