Burnt-out car left on Dundee street after fire

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on St Columba Gardens.

By Ellidh Aitken
The burnt-out car on St Columba Gardens. Image: Supplied
A burnt-out car has been left on a Dundee street after a fire.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on St Columba Gardens at around 8pm on Saturday.

One onlooker said smoke was “billowing” from the street as crews tackled the blaze.

They added that the burnt-out car had been “totally wrecked”.

Car left ‘wrecked’ after fire on Dundee street

The resident said: “I saw loads of smoke billowing over from St Columba Gardens.

“You could smell the burning rubber.

“The firies were hosing down the car, but the smoke was belching from it.

“The car was totally wrecked.

“A senior firefighter was inspecting the scene, but there was no police there at that point.

“A handful of folks were outside watching what was happening.”

Firefighters tackled the blaze for nearly an hour. Image: Supplied
Smoke was ‘billowing’ from the street. Image: Supplied

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters were at the scene for nearly an hour.

A spokesperson said: “We were called To St Columba Gardens at 8.03pm for one car on fire.

“The crew used a single breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“We sent one appliance from Macalpine Road and received the stop message at 8.50pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

