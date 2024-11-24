Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on Dundee’s Perth Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on Dundee’s Perth Road

The incident happened near the junction with Union Place.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
The incident happened close to the junction with Union Place. Image: Supplied
The incident happened close to the junction with Union Place. Image: Supplied

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Dundee’s Perth Road.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to the road’s junction with Union Place just before 10pm on Saturday.

One resident said police partially blocked the road and officers were taking statements from passersby.

They said: “I saw the flashing lights as soon I was at the Sinderins junction.

Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee

“The police were partially blocking the road.

“When I walked towards the Speedwell Bar, I saw officers taking statements from members of the public.

“There were four police vehicles at the scene.

“Officers were standing near one car at the junction with Union Place.

“The ambulance left with the blue lights on. Hopefully the person is OK.”

An ambulance was called to the incident on Perth Road. Image: Supplied

Another onlooker said he saw emergency services arrive at around 10pm.

He said: “It was around 10pm that I was walking along the Perth Road.

“There was a man on the ground at the junction with Union Place.

“Paramedics were at the scene, and it looked like the man was thankfully responsive.”

Police on Perth Road. Image: Supplied
Police partially blocked the road. Image: Supplied

Police confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

His condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Saturday, 23 November, 2024, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Perth Road, Dundee.

“He was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

