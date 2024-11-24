Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on Dundee’s Perth Road

A man was taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Dundee’s Perth Road.

Emergency services were called to the incident close to the road’s junction with Union Place just before 10pm on Saturday.

One resident said police partially blocked the road and officers were taking statements from passersby.

They said: “I saw the flashing lights as soon I was at the Sinderins junction.

Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee

“The police were partially blocking the road.

“When I walked towards the Speedwell Bar, I saw officers taking statements from members of the public.

“There were four police vehicles at the scene.

“Officers were standing near one car at the junction with Union Place.

“The ambulance left with the blue lights on. Hopefully the person is OK.”

Another onlooker said he saw emergency services arrive at around 10pm.

He said: “It was around 10pm that I was walking along the Perth Road.

“There was a man on the ground at the junction with Union Place.

“Paramedics were at the scene, and it looked like the man was thankfully responsive.”

Police confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

His condition is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55pm on Saturday, 23 November, 2024, we were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Perth Road, Dundee.

“He was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”