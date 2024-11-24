Netflix film tells story of Stirlingshire mum who gave birth to world’s first IVF boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix film tells story of Stirlingshire mum who gave birth to world’s first IVF boy

A Denny mum who gave birth to the world's first IVF boy praises the trailblazers who made it happen in Netflix film Joy.

Grace with toddler Alastair
Grace with Alastair as a toddler.
By Murray Scougall

It was a medical trial so secretive that Grace MacDonald couldn’t even tell her mum about it.

“My mother thought I was dying, because I kept disappearing to a hospital in Oldham and she didn’t know why – I think she thought I had cancer,” Grace, from Denny, said.

She was travelling south from her Stirlingshire home because she was attending a pioneering in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinic run by medics Patrick Steptoe, Bob Edwards and Jean Purdy in a last-ditch attempt to become a parent.

“The women were sworn to secrecy – we had to sign a letter promising not to divulge anything,” explained Grace.

“That was for our safety, because poor Bob, Patrick and Jeanie had received a lot of opposition from the church and newspapers, and they wanted to protect us.

“I had to keep it to myself. It was my only hope, and I would do anything for this chance to have a family.”

Alastair, a world first for IVF

In January 1979, Grace gave birth to the world’s first baby boy born thanks to IVF.

Little Alastair weighed 5lbs 12oz – the same weight as Louise Brown, the first “test tube baby”, who was born six months earlier.

Grace and Alastair meeting Lesley and daughter Louise Brown.
Grace and Alastair meeting Lesley and daughter Louise Brown.

“When I heard Louise’s mum Lesley was pregnant, I thought how wonderful and I assumed there would be lots of babies on the way, so it came as a shock when I discovered I was having the second,” the retired college lecturer added.

Women desperate to become mums came from all over the UK to Kershaw’s Cottage Hospital in Oldham, where Steptoe, Edwards and Purdy operated a clinic. Their work was regarded as one of the most remarkable medical breakthroughs of the 20th Century.

“I think there were 286 women on the trials,” Grace said.

“I was 247, Lesley was 268. I had a failed first attempt a year earlier, whereas she was lucky in her first attempt. But that’s how many women had gone before me.”

The story of Steptoe, Edwards and Purdy has been dramatised for a new Netflix film released on Friday.

Called Joy, after Louise Brown’s middle name, it shows the years of dogged determination by the medics to make IVF a success.

Alastair and Louise were invited to the film's premiere and met the stars on the red carpet.
Alastair and Louise were invited to the film’s premiere and met the stars on the red carpet.

Grace was interviewed by the screenwriters as part of their research, and she and Alastair, now 45, were invited to the red-carpet premiere in London last month, where they were thanked from the stage by the film’s director and cast.

“I was contacted by Bourn Hall in Cambridgeshire – the IVF clinic that Bob, Patrick and Jeanie set up in 1980 – after the screenwriters, Rachel and Jack, said they would like to interview me. Louise Brown’s parents have passed away, as have Bob, Patrick and Jeanie, so of all the people who knew those three well at that time, I’m the only one left.

“They used a lot of what I told them about Jeanie as the basis for her character in the film. They said without the information I gave them, they wouldn’t have had an insight into what she was like, because she died when she was only 39.

“I’m so happy that at long last they are being recognised – especially Jeanie, who was so shy and unassuming. Bob was the brains, Patrick did the operations, and Jeanie was the glue who kept it all going and was so supportive and understanding.

“I owe all three of them so much, but I feel I owe her the most. She and I became good friends – she stayed at our house when she came up for Alastair’s christening. I don’t think she was ever given the recognition and respect she was due, but she was so important in the development of IVF and I love the way the film shows what a determined person she was.”

Netflix film Joy tells Stirlingshire IVF baby story

Grace admits that while watching the film – which stars Bill Nighy as Steptoe, James Norton as Edwards and Thomasin McKenzie as Jean – she found herself commenting on changes made for dramatic effect.

“Alastair had to keep reminding me it was a dramatisation,” she laughed.

“For example, the film portrays Kershaw’s Cottage Hospital as derelict, but it was a lovely wee place.

Grace learned about the clinical trial by chance. She was visiting a doctor friend in Stirling when she spotted an article about IVF in a copy of The Lancet medical journal. She took a note and made an appointment with her gynaecologist at Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow.

Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe, Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy and James Norton as Bob Edwards in the film.
Bill Nighy as Patrick Steptoe, Thomasin McKenzie as Jean Purdy and James Norton as Bob Edwards in the film.

“It was a fluke I found out about it,” she said.

“This was in 1975. I had blocked fallopian tubes and had gone through an operation to try to open them. I went to my doctor at Stobhill, who hadn’t heard about the trial, but he said he would write to Patrick and I should too. I got an appointment in Oldham and Patrick operated on me twice, then accepted me on to the programme.

“I was there from the start of February until mid-March, but it wasn’t successful. It was May 1978 before I went back for my second attempt, as Patrick had been unwell. I’m very grateful it was successful for me.”

Alastair today

Today, systems engineer Alastair is a first officer in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. He and his mum are best pals, and while it hasn’t happened yet, Grace would love to be a granny one day. She remains in touch with many of the women who went through the IVF trials alongside her, and she describes Edwards, Steptoe and Purdy as being like relatives to Alastair.

“Bob was Alastair’s mentor – they adored each other and were so in tune. We used to go down and stay with him, and we’re close to his daughter,” she added.

“We’re still close with Louise, too. The last batch of girls in Oldham threw a retirement party for Patrick in the summer of 1978 and we signed his card ‘from the Oldham Club’. We all felt like family and I’m glad the film puts that across.”

