Police probe after man, 56, assaulted on Perth street

Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was assaulted in Perth.

Emergency services were called to Rannoch Road at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Three police vans and an ambulance were parked close to The Welcome Inn.

Officers were also seen speaking to people inside a nearby takeaway.

One witness said: “Three police vans and an ambulance pulled up at the shops beside The Welcome Inn on Rannoch Road just before 5pm.

“It looked like police were speaking to people inside a nearby takeaway.”

Police say inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, 23 November, 2024, we were called to a report of a 56-year-old man assaulted on Rannoch Road, Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”