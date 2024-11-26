Pensioner charged after car flips in Dundee crash

A pensioner has been charged after a car flipped in a crash in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Pitkerro Road, near Morgan Academy, just before 7pm on Sunday.

A taxi driver and other members of the public reportedly helped to get the man out of the car.

The 74-year-old was checked at the scene by paramedics before being charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

One onlooker said: “I saw a taxi driver, a nurse and another person help to get the guy out.

“I was thankful he was OK.

“Emergency services shut the road off in the aftermath of the crash.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Sunday, we were called to a crash involving a car and two parked vehicles on Pitkerro Road.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 74-year-old man, was checked by paramedics at the scene.

“He was also arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and is due to appear in court at a later date.”