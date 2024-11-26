Pensioner charged after car flips in Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioner charged after car flips in Dundee crash

Police and paramedics were called to the scene near Morgan Academy.

By James Simpson & Andrew Robson
Police at the scene of the crash on Pitkerro Road. Image: Supplied
A pensioner has been charged after a car flipped in a crash in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Pitkerro Road, near Morgan Academy, just before 7pm on Sunday.

A taxi driver and other members of the public reportedly helped to get the man out of the car.

The 74-year-old was checked at the scene by paramedics before being charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

One onlooker said: “I saw a taxi driver, a nurse and another person help to get the guy out.

“I was thankful he was OK.

“Emergency services shut the road off in the aftermath of the crash.”

Man, 74, charged after Pitkerro Road crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Sunday, we were called to a crash involving a car and two parked vehicles on Pitkerro Road.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 74-year-old man, was checked by paramedics at the scene.

“He was also arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

