Dundee hotel wins top industry award for ‘best experience’

A Dundee hotel has won a top industry award for offering the “best experience” to guests.

Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa was named the winner of the Best Hotel Experience category at the Scottish Thistle Awards 2024.

The annual awards ceremony took place in Glasgow.

Apex general manager Paul Mooney said the award is a “testament” to the hotel’s staff members.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named the ‘Best Hotel Experience’ in Scotland.

“This award is a testament to the truly amazing collection of individuals that work in this brilliant hotel, having fun and leading each other with hospitality, which makes it far easier to translate the hard work into fun and hospitality for all our guests.

“Shared as always with all those who support the team on the ground.

“I’m so very, very proud of each and every team member.

“You all earned and deserve this so much.”

The Scottish Thistle Awards are delivered by VisitScotland and celebrate the country’s tourism and events industry.

Mr Mooney recently revealed how £4.5 million has been invested in the hotel over the last seven years.

Earlier this year, Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane was named hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards.