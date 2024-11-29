Dundee Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style The launch featured a special lights trail which saw Perth Road sites illuminated. By Laura Devlin November 29 2024, 12:00pm November 29 2024, 12:00pm Share Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5134759/best-pictures-dundee-west-end-christmas-fortnight-launch/ Copy Link 0 comment Cal (7) and Corrie (12) Monaghan enjoying their time at Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Locals turned out in force on Thursday as the annual West End Christmas Fortnight kicked off in Dundee. Some of Perth Road’s most prominent sites were lit up as part of the first ever Winter Westfest light trail. The trail – which was on for one night only – ran from the Miller’s Wynd car park right up to Blackness Library. It was organised by Westfest volunteers together with members of West End Community Council and local councillor Fraser MacPherson. The night also featured a Christmas market for people to enjoy. And Santa himself even made an appearance to hand out goody bags to the kids who had come along. The Christmas Fortnight runs until December 11 and will also feature craft events, fayres and carol concerts. Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the action from Thursday’s launch. Oor Wullie leads the way to the market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Auntie Emma and Reagan with kids Jesslie (1), Berry (5) and Romae (10m). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Joanne McNicoll with kids Ethan (10) and Cole (4) choosing cakes from King Good. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Ethan (10) from Dundee munches his biscoff cake from King Good. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Gemma, Blair and Fergus the dog from Altitude. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Cole (4) chooses a cake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Berry was excited to see Santa later. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Robbie King totals up the cake bill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Visitors look over some of the wares for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
