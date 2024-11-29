Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style

The launch featured a special lights trail which saw Perth Road sites illuminated.

By Laura Devlin
Cal (7) and Corrie (12) Monaghan enjoying their time at Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cal (7) and Corrie (12) Monaghan enjoying their time at Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight launch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Locals turned out in force on Thursday as the annual West End Christmas Fortnight kicked off in Dundee.

Some of Perth Road’s most prominent sites were lit up as part of the first ever Winter Westfest light trail.

The trail – which was on for one night only – ran from the Miller’s Wynd car park right up to Blackness Library.

It was organised by Westfest volunteers together with members of West End Community Council and local councillor Fraser MacPherson.

The night also featured a Christmas market for people to enjoy.

And Santa himself even made an appearance to hand out goody bags to the kids who had come along.

The Christmas Fortnight runs until December 11 and will also feature craft events, fayres and carol concerts.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the action from Thursday’s launch.

Oor Wullie leads the way to the market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Auntie Emma and Reagan with kids Jesslie (1), Berry (5) and Romae (10m). Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Joanne McNicoll with kids Ethan (10) and Cole (4) choosing cakes from King Good. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ethan (10) from Dundee munches his biscoff cake from King Good. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gemma, Blair and Fergus the dog from Altitude. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cole (4) chooses a cake. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Berry was excited to see Santa later. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Robbie King totals up the cake bill. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Visitors look over some of the wares for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

