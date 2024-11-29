Best pictures as Dundee West End Christmas Fortnight kicks off in style

Locals turned out in force on Thursday as the annual West End Christmas Fortnight kicked off in Dundee.

Some of Perth Road’s most prominent sites were lit up as part of the first ever Winter Westfest light trail.

The trail – which was on for one night only – ran from the Miller’s Wynd car park right up to Blackness Library.

It was organised by Westfest volunteers together with members of West End Community Council and local councillor Fraser MacPherson.

The night also featured a Christmas market for people to enjoy.

And Santa himself even made an appearance to hand out goody bags to the kids who had come along.

The Christmas Fortnight runs until December 11 and will also feature craft events, fayres and carol concerts.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the action from Thursday’s launch.