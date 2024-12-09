Dundee pub to open doors for homeless people on Christmas Day

A Dundee pub will open its doors to 40 homeless people on Christmas Day.

The Old Bank Bar on Reform Street has invited people living at the Lily Walker Centre homeless unit for a free Christmas dinner.

General manager Paul McQueen is behind the initiative, alongside his family and assistants Ewan Hamilton and Carrie Jefferey.

He hopes the event will become an annual tradition.

Paul said: “Over the years, I’ve seen more and more people come into the pub on their own, looking for connection and interaction.

“For many, this may be the only social contact they may have that day.

“We wanted to show that our pub can be a place where people can come together, especially during the Christmas season.

“It’s about creating a space where everyone feels welcome and part of a community.

“My team and I are excited to host this event and we’re already planning to make it an annual tradition.

“It’s crucial that pubs continue to serve this role – helping to combat loneliness not just at Christmas, but year-round, giving people a chance to meet up, chat, and build friendships.”

The Lily Walker Centre on Ann Street provides services for people who become homeless in Dundee.

Greene King – which owns the Old Bank Bar – will serve free festive meals to up to 11,000 people in its pubs during December as part of a Community Tables initiative.