Dundee mum, 40, ‘petrified’ after being attacked by man on path

Police say the man tried to rob Kerriann Jack after pulling her by the hair.

By James Simpson
Kerriann Jack was attacked in Fintry. Image: Kerriann Jack
A Dundee mum says she was left “petrified” after being attacked by a man in a botched robbery on a path near her home.

Kerriann Jack, 40, was left with injuries to her face after having her hair pulled and being punched in Fintry on Wednesday night.

Police are hunting for a man in his 40s in connection with the attack.

Kerriann was walking along a path between Grampian Gardens and Findowrie Street at around 8.15pm when she was targeted.

Woman describes moment man attacked her on Fintry path

The mum-of-three told The Courier: “It all happened so fast.

“He was at the end of the cutty (path) and I went to walk past when I felt my ponytail being pulled.

“The strap of my bag was getting pulled tight on my neck, I gripped the strap as it was over my shoulder.

“I screamed for help and he then punched me so hard.

“I heard him running through the path that leads back to Findowrie Street.

“I’m unsure if he went right or left – I didn’t look back.

“I pulled my phone out to call my hubby to come out the house – I was petrified.”

Kerriann was punched in the face. Image: Kerriann Jack
Kerriann has red marks from where her bag strap was pulled on her neck. Image: Kerriann Jack

Kerriann went to A&E at Ninewells Hospital to be checked over for her injuries.

She added: “My nose was burst and I’ve got a crack in my cheek so the hospital think I’ve been punched twice.

“One thing that has been playing through my mind is: imagine a young girl had been subjected to this.”

Description of man who attacked woman in Fintry

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “Around 8.15pm on Wednesday, we received a report of the assault and attempted robbery of a 40-year-old woman in the Grampian Gardens area of Dundee.

“The victim was left shaken by the incident.

“The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 40 years old and 5ft 11in, with stubble on his face.

“He was wearing a dark puffer jacket, with the hood up, and gloves.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Grampian Gardens area and either witnessed the attack, or may have seen the man nearby, to please come forward and call police on 101, quoting incident 3442 of December 18.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

