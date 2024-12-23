New images reveal fresh Dundee active travel plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveal fresh Dundee active travel plans

The proposals form part of a wider sustainable drainage strategy being developed to address persistent flooding around the St Leonard Park area.

By Laura Devlin
Members of the public are being asked to have their say on the plans. Image: Dundee City Council. 
New images have revealed how the St Mary’s area of Dundee could be transformed under ambitious active travel plans.

Named Strathmartine Connections, the proposals look to create new and improved “placemaking” throughout St Leonard Park and into the greenspace at Baldragon Academy.

It forms part of a wider sustainable drainage strategy that is being developed to address persistent flooding around the St Leonard Park area.

The project is being delivered by Dundee City Council, Scottish Water, Sustrans and Transport Scotland.

But what exactly is being proposed? The Courier breaks downs the plans.

St Leonard Place

Dundee City Council is looking at closing St Leonard Place to traffic outside St Andrews RC Primary School.

It says this would would create a “pleasant public space” where parents can gather and children can play.

Access is retained to the church and the new housing development from St Leonard Place but the school car park would be reached via St Leonard Road.

How St Leonard Place currently looks. Image: Dundee City Council.
How St Leonard Place could look. Image: Dundee City Council.

St Leonard Road from St Marys Road would become a one-way street (south and westbound). This would include St Leonard Place to Cox Street.

A two-way cycle track through the greenspace on St Leonard Road is also proposed.

The proposals come after a previous public consultation revealed parents did not feel comfortable letting their children walk or cycle to school because St Leonard Place had too much and too fast traffic.

There have been three recorded pedestrian or cycle accidents recorded at the school between 2017 and 2019.

Strathmartine roundabout improvements

A number of issues have been flagged with the existing Strathmartine roundabout. These include:

  • High-speed car exit from the roundabout making crossing dangerous
  • There is no off-road path to Baldragon Academy and Sidlaw View Primary, leaving the greenspace unused
  • On Balgowan Avenue and Baldovan Road, high-speed traffic makes crossing unsafe
  • Cycling is dangerous due to high vehicle speeds

To address these problems, two options have been proposed.

Option one would change the roundabout so it becomes a signal-controlled junction.

Option one. Image: Dundee City Council.

The local authority believes that with the right design, the junction would still accommodate the current level of traffic with minimal impact on the flow.

Option two would involve the roundabout being redesigned to ensure vehicles exit it at a slower speed.

Controlled crossings would also be introduced to allow pedestrians and cyclists a safer route through the park and to nearby schools and sports clubs.

Option two. Image: Dundee City Council.

St Leonard Park regeneration

There are also plans to address persistent flooding at St Leonard Park by reopening the historic Back Burn which currently runs beneath it.

This would create an open watercourse through the park that continues through the greenspaces at Baldragon Academy.

It is hoped the plans will be an opportunity to update the church car park and improve the church ground with new paving and planting to make it more welcoming.

Proposals for St Leonard Park. Image: Dundee City Council.

New route to Baldragon Academy

Dundee City Council is proposing opening the path between St Leonard’s and St Fergus Church and Lidl.

It says this would create a new gateway to St Leonard Park from Macalpine Road, as well as creating a new active travel route to and through the park.

Also planned is a cycle skills course (pump track) in the Baldragon green space to encourage more kids to take their bike to school.

The proposed off road walking and cycling path between St Leonard’s and St Fergus Church and Lidl. Image: Dundee City Council.
An overview of the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

‘Long-term ambition’

A longer term ambition is to extend the walking and cycling routes to St Leonard Park to create a “safe and attractive” connection via Teviotdale Avenue and Frederick Street to Camperdown Road and Strathmartine Road.

Members of the public are being accouraged to have their say on the plans through the Strathmartine Connections webpage.

