‘Cigarettes and vapes stolen’ in smash-and-grab raid at Dundee shop

Police have cordoned off the store.

By James Simpson
Police taped off the store after break-in on King Street, Dundee.
Police taped off the store on King Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee store fears cigarettes and vapes worth thousands of pounds were stolen in a smash-and-grab raid.

Police have taped off the Dundee Grocer Store on King Street after a break-in on Friday morning.

The shop, near the city centre, was targeted at around 3am, according to shop bosses.

A spokesman for the store said around £500 cash was also stolen in a till drawer during the incident.

A security grill was removed from the window. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “We came to open up just after 8am and saw the police had the area taped off.

“There was a grill on the window but the person responsible has cut the locks off the grill.

“He’s smashed a section of the window and then he pushed the rest of the frame down to climb in.

“We’ve watched back the CCTV and he’s in the shop for around 30 minutes.

“He’s taken vapes, sleeves of cigarettes and some food items – we fear it’s thousands of pounds worth of stuff.

“We’ve only had the shop since October but we’re devastated this has happened.

“Forensics still have to come to the store but I don’t think we will be open today.”

New Dundee shop owners ‘only trying to make a living’

One local said they were “gutted” for the new shop owners.

He said: “The lads have not long opened and it’s a handy wee shop on the walk-in to town.

“I’m genuinely gutted for them – they’re only trying to make a living.

“I saw the police tape and the copper was inside interviewing the staff.”

Police are investigating the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a shop premises in King Street, Dundee at 5.50am on Friday, 27 December, 2024 after reports of a break-in.

“A cash register containing a sum of money was taken and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Conversation