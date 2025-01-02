Teenager arrested as police chase van after petrol station crash in Dundee

A teenager has been arrested following a police chase involving a van in Dundee.

Officers were called to reports that a van had crashed at the Kingsway Tesco Extra petrol station at 5.30pm on New Year’s Day.

The van had left the scene when police arrived but was brought to a stop on Coupar Angus Road following a short pursuit.

A video shared on social media showed at least four police cars by the van near Camperdown Park.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with driving offences following the chase.

Signage was damaged in the petrol station collision but the pumps and kiosk were unaffected.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a van crashing at a petrol station at Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee.

“Officers attended however the van had left the area.

“It was traced soon after on the A923 Coupar Angus Road and brought to a stop near to Camperdown Park.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with driving offences and inquiries are ongoing.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “The petrol station at our Dundee Extra store is open and trading as normal.”