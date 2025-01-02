Teenager arrested as police chase van after petrol station crash in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested as police chase van after petrol station crash in Dundee

The van was brought to a stop near Camperdown Park.

By Andrew Robson
The van crashed at the Kingsway Tesco petrol station.
The van crashed at the Kingsway Tesco petrol station. Image: Google Street View

A teenager has been arrested following a police chase involving a van in Dundee.

Officers were called to reports that a van had crashed at the Kingsway Tesco Extra petrol station at 5.30pm on New Year’s Day.

The van had left the scene when police arrived but was brought to a stop on Coupar Angus Road following a short pursuit.

A video shared on social media showed at least four police cars by the van near Camperdown Park.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with driving offences following the chase.

Signage was damaged in the petrol station collision but the pumps and kiosk were unaffected.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Teen arrested after pursuit of van in Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Wednesday we were called to a report of a van crashing at a petrol station at Kingsway West Retail Park, Dundee.

“Officers attended however the van had left the area.

“It was traced soon after on the A923 Coupar Angus Road and brought to a stop near to Camperdown Park.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with driving offences and inquiries are ongoing.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “The petrol station at our Dundee Extra store is open and trading as normal.”

