Police helicopter launched in Perth in search for missing person John McNeil

The 52-year-old has not been seen since Friday evening.

By Andrew Robson
The police helicopter over Perth on Thursday as police search for John McNeil
The police helicopter over Perth on Thursday. Image: Stuart Cowper

A helicopter has been flying over Perth as police continue to search for missing man John McNeil.

The 52-year-old left Perth Railway Station on Friday evening and travelled towards the St Catherine’s Road area around 9pm.

He was seen walking on the Lade Path close to Ballantine Place at around 9.10pm, heading in the direction of Viewlands Place.

A police helicopter was spotted above Craigie Hill Golf Course on Thursday morning part of efforts to trace John.

John McNeil who has been missing from Perth since December 27. Image: Police Scotland

An eyewitness said: “I first spotted the police helicopter hovering over Craigie Hill Golf Club at around 10am this morning.

“It was flying fairly low and looked to be carrying out a general search of the area.

“It then headed towards St. Magdalene’s Hill before looping around towards Kinnoull Hill and the Lower Friarton area close to the bridge.

Helicopter searches for missing person in Perth

“The helicopter then made its way towards Buckie Brae’s and flew over parts of the city.”

It follows a search involving specialist officers in Perth’s North Inch and Moncreiffe Island on Tuesday.

Police released fresh CCTV images of John on Monday.

John McNeil at Perth Railway Station. Image: Police Scotland

John is described as white, around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a work-style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie and black shoes.

He may also be wearing a dark-coloured hat and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.

Conversation