Dundee travel agent reveals top holiday destinations for 2025

Locals are booking trips to Europe, the US and Asia.

By Ben MacDonald
Spain continues to be popular among tourists. Image: Shutterstock
A Dundee-based travel agent has revealed the most popular holiday destinations for customers in 2025.

With the start of the new year, many people’s thoughts are turning to warmer and sunnier climes.

Gregor Miller, Dundee sales manager at Ramsay World Travel – which has branches across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – says tourists are booking trips across Europe, the US and Asia.

Spain and Turkey remain popular with families

He said: “Spain and Turkey are still proving to be very popular among families with all of the free child places on offer at the moment.

“We are seeing a lot more inquiries for multi-centre holidays (visiting more than one destination) taking in the Far East.

“Also, multi-centre holidays in America are proving to be extremely popular.

“We have also seen a sharp increase in sales for short European city breaks and Disneyland Paris has been incredibly popular.”

Disneyland Paris continues to be a popular destination for tourists. Image: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Gregor Miller is the sales manager at Ramsay World Travel. Image: Supplied

Travellers are also taking up the option of heading off on holiday directly from Dundee.

Gregor said: “We have definitely seen a large increase in inquiries for cruising holidays with sales having increased 20% year-on-year, especially with cruises now departing from Dundee and Rosyth.

“Med cruises and cruise holidays around Asia are continuing to be very popular, with people being able to visit so many destinations in one holiday.”

Cheap holiday destinations revealed

Gregor has also revealed his tips for those looking for a cheap getaway.

He said: “Bulgaria and Turkey continue to be excellent value for money.

“European hotspots and the Middle and Far East, especially Thailand and Malaysia, are also proving to be extremely popular.

“European city break destinations like Krakow, Prague are Budapest have also seen a large increase in interest due to the fact of how cheap you can pick up a short break for.”

