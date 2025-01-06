What did locals make of Dundee’s Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did locals make of Dundee’s Christmas?

The festive village lit up City Square first time this year.

By Andrew Robson
Readers have had their say on the Dundee festive village.
Readers have had their say on Dundee's Christmas. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Locals have had their say on the inaugural Dundee’s Christmas.

The event – which ran from November 21 until January 5 – featured attractions including an ice rink, a big wheel, market stalls and a Santa Claus experience in City Square.

Hosted by NL Productions in partnership with Dundee City Council, the event replaced previous years’ ill-fated offerings with the hope of bringing some festive spirit back to the city centre.

Residents and visitors have taken to the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page to have their say on the festive village – and what they would like to see in future years.

The reviews for the village were mixed with some saying they felt the offering was small and expensive, and others praising the organisers for brining some atmosphere to the city centre.

Locals praise ‘good atmosphere’ at Dundee’s Christmas

Among those praising the village was Rachael Thomas, who said: “It was a really nice atmosphere.

“My son enjoyed the ice skating.

“Good atmosphere and reasonably priced.

“It would be nice to have a few more stalls but they are just getting started, I’m sure there will be more next year.

“I liked having it in City Square rather than in the gardens (Slessor Gardens).”

Pat Kerrigan wrote: “I took my four-year-old granddaughter to Santa experience, she loved it, thought it was very well done.

“City Square itself had a good atmosphere, you will never please everyone, so well done for the effort.”

Market stalls at the festive village. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The ice rink. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Santa experience. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Jackie Murray posted: “Much better than Christmas 2023 but still room for improvement, was nice to see a bit of life in the city square.”

Helen McBay said the Santa experience was “well worth the money” and praised the products on offer from the stalls while Marjorie Johnston said it was “more festive than Perth”.

And Kim Chaplin wrote: “Kids enjoyed it, better than 2023, hopefully keep moving forward to better things.”

Roslynne Blyth Fleming said she liked this year’s Christmas lights in the city centre, but added: “As for the Christmas market and carnival rides, I would rather have the fireworks back.

“I know they stopped during Covid and got the reasons behind that, but that was the one night in Dundee that everyone no matter what your life was like, could go to and enjoy something for free.”

Concerns over prices at Dundee’s Christmas

Several others said they felt there were not enough stalls and found the attractions expensive.

Michelle Murray said: “I think it was shocking.

“There was not much there and the prices for the rides and ice skating were ridiculous.

“Some people just can’t afford that price – where do you get off charging [nearly] £20 for Santa?”

Catherine Spence wrote: “(It) was very poor, hardly any stalls open before Christmas and only one open in between Christmas and New Year, embarrassing for Dundee.”

And Jeannie Pattie posted: “I realise the city was trying to do its best to have something but it was a bit ‘tame’.”

NL Productions said it did not want to comment when approached by The Courier.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for a response.

Conversation