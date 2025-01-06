What did locals make of Dundee’s Christmas?

Locals have had their say on the inaugural Dundee’s Christmas.

The event – which ran from November 21 until January 5 – featured attractions including an ice rink, a big wheel, market stalls and a Santa Claus experience in City Square.

Hosted by NL Productions in partnership with Dundee City Council, the event replaced previous years’ ill-fated offerings with the hope of bringing some festive spirit back to the city centre.

Residents and visitors have taken to the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page to have their say on the festive village – and what they would like to see in future years.

The reviews for the village were mixed with some saying they felt the offering was small and expensive, and others praising the organisers for brining some atmosphere to the city centre.

Locals praise ‘good atmosphere’ at Dundee’s Christmas

Among those praising the village was Rachael Thomas, who said: “It was a really nice atmosphere.

“My son enjoyed the ice skating.

“Good atmosphere and reasonably priced.

“It would be nice to have a few more stalls but they are just getting started, I’m sure there will be more next year.

“I liked having it in City Square rather than in the gardens (Slessor Gardens).”

Pat Kerrigan wrote: “I took my four-year-old granddaughter to Santa experience, she loved it, thought it was very well done.

“City Square itself had a good atmosphere, you will never please everyone, so well done for the effort.”

Jackie Murray posted: “Much better than Christmas 2023 but still room for improvement, was nice to see a bit of life in the city square.”

Helen McBay said the Santa experience was “well worth the money” and praised the products on offer from the stalls while Marjorie Johnston said it was “more festive than Perth”.

And Kim Chaplin wrote: “Kids enjoyed it, better than 2023, hopefully keep moving forward to better things.”

Roslynne Blyth Fleming said she liked this year’s Christmas lights in the city centre, but added: “As for the Christmas market and carnival rides, I would rather have the fireworks back.

“I know they stopped during Covid and got the reasons behind that, but that was the one night in Dundee that everyone no matter what your life was like, could go to and enjoy something for free.”

Concerns over prices at Dundee’s Christmas

Several others said they felt there were not enough stalls and found the attractions expensive.

Michelle Murray said: “I think it was shocking.

“There was not much there and the prices for the rides and ice skating were ridiculous.

“Some people just can’t afford that price – where do you get off charging [nearly] £20 for Santa?”

Catherine Spence wrote: “(It) was very poor, hardly any stalls open before Christmas and only one open in between Christmas and New Year, embarrassing for Dundee.”

And Jeannie Pattie posted: “I realise the city was trying to do its best to have something but it was a bit ‘tame’.”

NL Productions said it did not want to comment when approached by The Courier.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for a response.