YouTuber rates Dundee Airport as ‘Scotland’s most underrated airport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

YouTuber rates Dundee Airport as ‘Scotland’s most underrated airport’

Worldwide Dom was inundated with requests to visit the airport from his followers.

By James Simpson
YouTuber Dom at Dundee Airport
YouTuber Dom at Dundee Airport. Image: WorldWide Dom

A YouTuber hopes Dundee Airport will get more routes – including a return of the Amsterdam flights – after reviewing the facility.

Aberdeen-based Dominic – who posts as Worldwide Dom – visited the airport ahead of a flight to London Heathrow late last year.

The keen traveller, who has amassed thousands of followers on his channel, has reviewed dozens of destinations and airlines.

He said a visit to Dundee Airport was one of the “most requested videos”.

The video has now been viewed more than 40,000 times online.

Dundee Airport Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dominic was reviewing his experience at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The YouTuber said reviewing the airport was his most requested video. Image: WorldWide Dom

While the small airport only operates three routes – Sumburgh, Kirkwall and London Heathrow – he believes it is one of Scotland’s “most underrated” airports.

Dominic arrived on foot before checking in for his £85 Loganair flight.

While surveying the terminal he praised the selection of food and drinks in the cafe area.

Dominic ordered a chicken panini and coffee ahead of his flight. Image: WorldWide Dom

Prior to takeoff he took a tour of the surrounding grounds before advising the airport was “more than you’d expect on first glance”.

There were notable mentions of it previously being an international airport – flights to Amsterdam took place in 2016 – before Flybe ceased trading.

More routes needed for Dundee Airport

He said: “The good news is the routes that are here now are actually very profitable.

“Loganair runs the flights from the Northern Isles to Heathrow via Dundee as a ‘milk run’.

“Let’s hope that in the future sometime Dundee Airport can get a few more routes again, maybe potentially Amsterdam, Belfast or even places like Dublin.”

Dominic observed several Gaelic references around the airport as he made reference to fact it was operated Highlands and Islands Airport Limited.

Ahead of heading through security he also praised several historical references about the airport’s past.

He showed the “simple” waiting area which has two rooms for passengers as he referred to the airport’s popularity with private jets.

The travel blogger said the scenery ahead of take-off with the Fife hills in the background was “beautiful”.

A beautiful sunset ahead of the flight from Dundee Airport. Image: WorldWide Dom
Dominic gets set to board the Loganair ATR-42 aircraft at Dundee Airport. Image: Worldwide Dom

He believes the reason so many viewers wanted to know about Dundee Airport is because there isn’t a lot of content online.

He added it was a “shame” that not enough people knew about the airport as he was “rooting” for it to have more routes.

Many praised the YouTuber for highlighting the local airport, though some voiced frustration about a lack of bus routes to the airport.

One person wrote: “So glad you did this, not because it’s my hometown but you highlight how important we need more flights more recognition great video.”

Another person wrote: “I must disagree with the ‘short walk from the city centre’.

“It’s actually a long way and has no bus stops nearby, which is horrendous planning.”

More about Dundee Airport:

More from Dundee

Several police cars and an ambulance attending an incident in Menzieshill.
Officers with torches outside Dundee flats as 6 police cars and ambulance called to…
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision
5
Global Justice Dundee called on councillors to back the treaty Image: Liam Rutherford
Dundee City Council backs campaign to end use of fossil fuels
3
Shannon Singh leaving the Love Island villa
11 memorable reality TV show moments featuring Tayside and Fife contestants
Uber plans to launch in Dundee at the end of 2024.
Will Uber come to Dundee this year?
Archie Meekison
Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding
Andrew Waghorn
Rapist jailed after 'stealthing' attack in Dundee hotel
Courier News - Jamie Milligan story - Sheltered house robbery - Dundee. Picture shows; the shetltered housing complex in Martingale Gardens in Dundee today, where the robbery occured. Tuesday 11th July 2017.
Housing association spends £66k on 'urgent' pest control after bed bug infestation at Dundee…
The Fife end of the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Search carried out on Tay after crash near road bridge
A Stagecoach bus operating the 73A bus from Ninewells Hospital to Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology after nearly 50 Tayside and Fife bus services cancelled in one day

Conversation