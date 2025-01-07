YouTuber rates Dundee Airport as ‘Scotland’s most underrated airport’

A YouTuber hopes Dundee Airport will get more routes – including a return of the Amsterdam flights – after reviewing the facility.

Aberdeen-based Dominic – who posts as Worldwide Dom – visited the airport ahead of a flight to London Heathrow late last year.

The keen traveller, who has amassed thousands of followers on his channel, has reviewed dozens of destinations and airlines.

He said a visit to Dundee Airport was one of the “most requested videos”.

The video has now been viewed more than 40,000 times online.

While the small airport only operates three routes – Sumburgh, Kirkwall and London Heathrow – he believes it is one of Scotland’s “most underrated” airports.

Dominic arrived on foot before checking in for his £85 Loganair flight.

While surveying the terminal he praised the selection of food and drinks in the cafe area.

Prior to takeoff he took a tour of the surrounding grounds before advising the airport was “more than you’d expect on first glance”.

There were notable mentions of it previously being an international airport – flights to Amsterdam took place in 2016 – before Flybe ceased trading.

More routes needed for Dundee Airport

He said: “The good news is the routes that are here now are actually very profitable.

“Loganair runs the flights from the Northern Isles to Heathrow via Dundee as a ‘milk run’.

“Let’s hope that in the future sometime Dundee Airport can get a few more routes again, maybe potentially Amsterdam, Belfast or even places like Dublin.”

Dominic observed several Gaelic references around the airport as he made reference to fact it was operated Highlands and Islands Airport Limited.

Ahead of heading through security he also praised several historical references about the airport’s past.

He showed the “simple” waiting area which has two rooms for passengers as he referred to the airport’s popularity with private jets.

The travel blogger said the scenery ahead of take-off with the Fife hills in the background was “beautiful”.

He believes the reason so many viewers wanted to know about Dundee Airport is because there isn’t a lot of content online.

He added it was a “shame” that not enough people knew about the airport as he was “rooting” for it to have more routes.

Many praised the YouTuber for highlighting the local airport, though some voiced frustration about a lack of bus routes to the airport.

One person wrote: “So glad you did this, not because it’s my hometown but you highlight how important we need more flights more recognition great video.”

Another person wrote: “I must disagree with the ‘short walk from the city centre’.

“It’s actually a long way and has no bus stops nearby, which is horrendous planning.”

More about Dundee Airport: