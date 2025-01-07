Officers with torches outside Dundee flats as 6 police cars and ambulance called to incident

At least six police cars and an ambulance have been called to an incident at a Dundee block of flats.

Officers arrived at the flats between Thurso Gardens and Strathcarron Place at around 5.40pm.

An area has been sealed off as investigations take place.

One passerby said police with torches were looking around outside the Menzieshill block.

He said: “I saw the police racing to Thurso Gardens just before 5.40pm

“There was at least one large van and a car too. Then an ambulance.

“There were officers with torches on just outside the block of flats that sits between Thurso Gardens and Strathcarron Place.

“The road was still open, but I’m not sure what was going on.”

At 7.15pm, another onlooker said: “Police have taped off an area beside the flat block at the end of Thurso Gardens.

“There are several CID officers and some uniformed officers.

“It’s not clear what they are doing but it seems pretty serious.

“More CID officers have arrived in the last few minutes.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.