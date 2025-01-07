Dundee ‘close’ to sealing transfer return for Aaron Donnelly

Dundee are reportedly targeting a return for Northern Ireland international Aaron Donnelly.

The Dark Blues are set to agree a fee with Nottingham Forest to secure a permanent switch for the defender, according to the Daily Record.

It would be a popular arrival at Dens Park after the 21-year-old impressed during a season-long loan spell last season.

Donnelly’s all-action displays led Tony Docherty and his recruitment team to make a move for a permanent switch in the summer.

However, the finer details of the deal between the Dee and Forest couldn’t be agreed and the move fell through.

Welcome arrival

Six months on and in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, those talks appear to have been revived.

Donnelly would be a welcome arrival with Dundee’s defensive options down to the bare bones.

He can play both in central defence and on the left.

With four central defenders currently injured and left wing-back Ziyad Larkeche also out for some time yet Donnelly would fill some problems areas for the Dark Blues.

He is currently on loan at Colchester United in League Two where he has played 22 times.

After his exploits at Dundee last season, Donnelly earned his first Northern Ireland cap in June.