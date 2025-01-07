Dundee ‘close’ to sealing transfer return for Aaron Donnelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee ‘close’ to sealing transfer return for Aaron Donnelly

The Northern Ireland international would bolster the Dark Blues defence.

By George Cran
Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee are reportedly targeting a return for Northern Ireland international Aaron Donnelly.

The Dark Blues are set to agree a fee with Nottingham Forest to secure a permanent switch for the defender, according to the Daily Record.

It would be a popular arrival at Dens Park after the 21-year-old impressed during a season-long loan spell last season.

Donnelly’s all-action displays led Tony Docherty and his recruitment team to make a move for a permanent switch in the summer.

Aaron Donnelly and Simon Murray battle for the ball
Aaron Donnelly could become a team-mate of Simon Murray after battling with the striker last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, the finer details of the deal between the Dee and Forest couldn’t be agreed and the move fell through.

Welcome arrival

Six months on and in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, those talks appear to have been revived.

Donnelly would be a welcome arrival with Dundee’s defensive options down to the bare bones.

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly has captained Northern Ireland U/21s and earned one senior cap. Image: SNS

He can play both in central defence and on the left.

With four central defenders currently injured and left wing-back Ziyad Larkeche also out for some time yet Donnelly would fill some problems areas for the Dark Blues.

He is currently on loan at Colchester United in League Two where he has played 22 times.

After his exploits at Dundee last season, Donnelly earned his first Northern Ireland cap in June.

More from Dundee FC

Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC wait goes on for new stadium decision
5
Seb Palmer-Houlden and Simon Murray impressed
Seb Palmer-Houlden opens up on Simon Murray effect at Dundee as he plots problems…
Simon Murray, pictured at full-time against St Johnstone, played a key role in Dundee's win in Perth. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will get stronger if key men keep doing what they did…
5
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
4 Dundee talking points as strong hearts overcome tired legs in crucial St Johnstone…
2
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal
Dundee's key moment at St Johnstone picked out as plans for new 'buzz bomb'…
2
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty hails depleted Dundee after key St Johnstone victory as boss provides Fin…
Sean Kelly in action for Dundee
Sean Kelly leaves Dundee with defender set for move abroad
Clark Robertson
Defender picks out key Dundee failing as he reveals 'harsh words' in dressing-room after…
5
The delivery from wide strikes the forearm of Kevin Holt
SFA panel delivers verdict on Dundee derby VAR penalty call as one dissenting voice…
2
Billy Koumetio got injured at St Mirren
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee dealt yet another major injury blow as Billy Koumetio and Jordan McGhee…
2

Conversation