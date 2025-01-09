Family’s urgent call for local donor to help former Dundee teacher stave off leukaemia

A family have appealed for a local stem cell donor to help a former Dundee primary school teacher battling leukaemia.

Shehnaz Ossman, who worked at St Vincent’s RC Primary School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in July.

The 52-year-old has already endured two bouts of aggressive chemotherapy and is in remission.

However, doctors revealed the mother-of-two is at a “very, very, high risk” of relapse unless she finds a stem cell donor.

Shehnaz’s daughter Ruqueia told The Courier they are holding a donor-seeking event at Dundee Central Mosque.

Finding a donor for the mother-of-two is particularly challenging due to her South Asian heritage.

When the family were tested, both Ruqueia and her sister Aisha weren’t a match.

Ruqueia, 31, said the family hope the event can help find a match for their “loving mum”.

Mum ‘at very, very, very high risk of relapsing’ without transplant

The former Harris Academy pupil said: “The reality for mum is that she is at a very, very, high risk of relapsing.

“What they found out from mum’s biopsies is that it started from a genetic mutation.

“Although she is currently in remission.

“Doctors have told us when it comes back it would most likely be chemo-resistant due to the mutation.

“We hoped me and my sister would be a match but we discovered our cells would be rejected.

“A stem cell transplant would change her entire body on a cellular level.

“It’s incredible that this technology is available but we need to find a match to make this happen.”

Blood cancer charity DKMS has helped the family organise the special registration event on Saturday January 18 at the mosque.

The charity hopes the event could attract up to 300 people.

Dundee Central Mosque registration event

Ruqueia added: “We obviously have no way of knowing how many people will be able to make it.

“We knew nothing about AML until mum was diagnosed and the work DKMS do.

“The chances of finding a match are around 30%.

“The more people who register could potentially help my mum or another person in the same situation.

“Dundee has such a great community and we hope there could be someone out there who can help.

“As a family we know the statistics but we have to stay hopeful as mum is such a wonderful woman.”

Those registering and attending the event will be asked to provide a cheek swab and answer some general medical questions.

If you’re aged 17-55 and in good health, you could be the match Shehnaz or another person is waiting for.

For more information please DKMS to register now.