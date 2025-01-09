Family’s urgent call for local donor to help former Dundee teacher stave off leukaemia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Family’s urgent call for local donor to help former Dundee teacher stave off leukaemia

Shehnaz Ossman was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in July.

By James Simpson
Dundee mum Shehnaz Ossman
The 52-year-old hopes to finds a stem cell donor. Image: Shehnaz Ossman

A family have appealed for a local stem cell donor to help a former Dundee primary school teacher battling leukaemia.

Shehnaz Ossman, who worked at St Vincent’s RC Primary School, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in July.

The 52-year-old has already endured two bouts of aggressive chemotherapy and is in remission.

However, doctors revealed the mother-of-two is at a “very, very, high risk” of relapse unless she finds a stem cell donor.

Shehnaz with her husband, Valy, Image: Shehnaz Ossman

Shehnaz’s daughter Ruqueia told The Courier they are holding a donor-seeking event at Dundee Central Mosque.

Finding a donor for the mother-of-two is particularly challenging due to her South Asian heritage.

When the family were tested, both Ruqueia and her sister Aisha weren’t a match.

Ruqueia, 31, said the family hope the event can help find a match for their “loving mum”.

Mum ‘at very, very, very high risk of relapsing’ without transplant

The former Harris Academy pupil said: “The reality for mum is that she is at a very, very, high risk of relapsing.

“What they found out from mum’s biopsies is that it started from a genetic mutation.

“Although she is currently in remission.

“Doctors have told us when it comes back it would most likely be chemo-resistant due to the mutation.

“We hoped me and my sister would be a match but we discovered our cells would be rejected.

“A stem cell transplant would change her entire body on a cellular level.

“It’s incredible that this technology is available but we need to find a match to make this happen.”

Shehnaz and her daughter Ruqueia. Image: Shehnaz Ossman
Shehnaz, right, and her daughter Aisha. Image: Shehnaz Ossman

Blood cancer charity DKMS has helped the family organise the special registration event on Saturday January 18 at the mosque.

The charity hopes the event could attract up to 300 people.

Dundee Central Mosque registration event

Ruqueia added: “We obviously have no way of knowing how many people will be able to make it.

“We knew nothing about AML until mum was diagnosed and the work DKMS do.

“The chances of finding a match are around 30%.

“The more people who register could potentially help my mum or another person in the same situation.

“Dundee has such a great community and we hope there could be someone out there who can help.

“As a family we know the statistics but we have to stay hopeful as mum is such a wonderful woman.”

Those registering and attending the event will be asked to provide a cheek swab and answer some general medical questions.

If you’re aged 17-55 and in good health, you could be the match Shehnaz or another person is waiting for.

For more information please DKMS to register now.

More from Dundee

Robert Alexander
Dundee fan banned from games across UK after headbutting steward in Aberdeen
The latest closure of Dens Road in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Major Dundee road hit with ANOTHER closure after months of roadworks
Vehicle-activated signs were another traffic calming method tried during the trial
How to have say on speed limit changes at events in Dundee, Perthshire, Dunfermline…
2
Mircea Cumpanasoiu Alexandra Bugonea
Dundee grooming gang face life sentences for exploiting 10 vulnerable women
Catalin Dobre
Inside story of how Dundee cops caught Romanian grooming gang who raped and abused…
20
Burger King at the Kingsway West Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Kingsway Burger King eyes 24-hour operation after late-night licence granted
The Last Tram in Lochee. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Dundee pub owner selling venue at 'huge discount' after 40 years
James Brown
Arbroath man jailed for 'reprehensible' Ninewells racism and repeat dirty protests
The Dundee low emission zone boundary on Nethergate. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Driver fined 122 times for entering Dundee LEZ
12
Blayne Cavanagh
Dundee domestic abuse victim's anger over sheriff's 'gave as good as she got' comment

Conversation