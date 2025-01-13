Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after ‘bad crash’ on busy Dundee junction

Two people were taken to hospital after a “bad crash” on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services attended at Arbroath Road on Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred at the junction with Dalkeith Road just after midnight.

The road was closed for some time after.

Residents are now calling for traffic calming measures after the incident and several other accidents last year.

Jimmy McDonell, who has lived in the area for more than 35 years, said he’d heard an “almighty bang” outside his address at the time of the collision.

The 72-year-old said: “One of the vehicles involved was literally embedded in the lamppost.

“The fronts off both of the cars were gone – it was a bad crash.

“Paramedics arrived first and I could see them chatting to driver one of the vehicles inside their car.

“They then blocked the road off.

“Six to eight police vehicles arrived thereafter alongside two fire engines.

“I saw one person being placed into the care of the paramedics but the emergency services were here for some time.”

‘Needs to be traffic calming’ on busy Dundee road

The former MOT tester believes greater traffic calming measures are needed before there is a “fatality” at the busy intersection.

He added: “I hope everyone is going to be OK following this collision.

“However, we’re just into 2025 and there were several accidents at this same location last year.

“There needs to be some traffic calming measures introduced here before there is a fatality.

“As soon as vehicles drive past Baxter Park – heading towards Arbroath – the foot goes down on the accelerator.

“There has been rumours about measures being introduced but something needs to be done.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.18am on Sunday, January 12, to reports of a collision involving two vehicles at Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.

“Three casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, who transported two of the casualties to hospital.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two paramedics crews attended at 12.14am.