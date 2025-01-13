Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after ‘bad crash’ on busy Dundee junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Traffic calming calls as two taken to hospital after ‘bad crash’ on busy Dundee junction

A witness saw one of the vehicles "embedded" in a lamppost.

By James Simpson
Paramedics were called to the junction of Arbroath Road and Dalketh Road, Dundee.
Paramedics were called to Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Jimmy McDonell

Two people were taken to hospital after a “bad crash” on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services attended at Arbroath Road on Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred at the junction with Dalkeith Road just after midnight.

The road was closed for some time after.

Residents are now calling for traffic calming measures after the incident and several other accidents last year.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Image: Jimmy McDonell

Jimmy McDonell, who has lived in the area for more than 35 years, said he’d heard an “almighty bang” outside his address at the time of the collision.

The 72-year-old said: “One of the vehicles involved was literally embedded in the lamppost.

“The fronts off both of the cars were gone – it was a bad crash.

“Paramedics arrived first and I could see them chatting to driver one of the vehicles inside their car.

“They then blocked the road off.

“Six to eight police vehicles arrived thereafter alongside two fire engines.

“I saw one person being placed into the care of the paramedics but the emergency services were here for some time.”

‘Needs to be traffic calming’ on busy Dundee road

The former MOT tester believes greater traffic calming measures are needed before there is a “fatality” at the busy intersection.

He added: “I hope everyone is going to be OK following this collision.

“However, we’re just into 2025 and there were several accidents at this same location last year.

“There needs to be some traffic calming measures introduced here before there is a fatality.

“As soon as vehicles drive past Baxter Park – heading towards Arbroath – the foot goes down on the accelerator.

“There has been rumours about measures being introduced but something needs to be done.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 12.18am on Sunday, January 12, to reports of a collision involving two vehicles at Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.

“Three casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, who transported two of the casualties to hospital.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed two paramedics crews attended at 12.14am.

More from Dundee

The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
The site on Strathmore Avenue was formerly home to an Ecosse Motorcycles branch. Image: Google Maps
Bid to turn ex-Dundee showroom into takeaway selling pizzas, curries and desserts
9
Car on fire.
VIDEO: Dundee car fire 'like a movie' as owner left in tears
3
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women's football
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty
3
Missing person Kevin Young.
Appeal to trace Dundee man last seen six months ago
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Jim Hunter obituary Picture shows; Jim Hunter . N/A. Supplied by Hunter family Date; Unknown
Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following…
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition

Conversation