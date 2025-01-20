Two police officers attacked and one hospitalised after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Two police officers attacked and one hospitalised after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee

A man and a woman have been charged over the incident.

By Andrew Robson
cops attacked outside Tenpin Dundee
Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two police officers were allegedly attacked – with one needing hospital treatment – after a “disturbance” outside Tenpin Dundee.

Officers were called to an incident outside the bowling alley at Kingsway Retail Park in the early hours of Sunday.

Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were allegedly assaulted in the incident.

One of the officers was taken to Ninewells after the attack.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A man and a woman have been charged.

Two charged after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a disturbance outside a business premises at Kingsway Retail Park, Dundee.

“Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were assaulted.

“One of the officers was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“A 20-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and have been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Tenpin has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Dundee Sheriff Court
Wife suffered years of 'culture clash' misery in Dundee, court hears
Council Tax debt Dundee
Revealed: List of Dundee addresses where most council tax is owed
12
James Burns
Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror
Police attend Morrisons assault
Man 'covered in blood' outside Dundee Morrisons as police probe 'attack'
Sheli McCoy returned to Gladiators on Saturday
Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy helps bring back fan favourite event in new series
Police attended at Strathmore Avenue on Friday. Image: Google Street View
Man, 35, arrested after cannabis and cash recovered during raid at Dundee flat
The crash on Dunholm Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Hunt for hit-and-run driver who fled scene of two Dundee crashes
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing
Who is Dundee DJ Hannah Laing?
8
Hugh Reid
Dundee 'fat predator' jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault
Fans are going to pay homage to Steve McPherson during the 59th minute. Image: Jamie McPherson
Family of Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 'blown away' by support for…
3