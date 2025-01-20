Dundee Two police officers attacked and one hospitalised after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee A man and a woman have been charged over the incident. By Andrew Robson January 20 2025, 2:54pm January 20 2025, 2:54pm Share Two police officers attacked and one hospitalised after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5165204/police-officers-attacked-tenpin-dundee-disturbance/ Copy Link Tenpin Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Two police officers were allegedly attacked – with one needing hospital treatment – after a “disturbance” outside Tenpin Dundee. Officers were called to an incident outside the bowling alley at Kingsway Retail Park in the early hours of Sunday. Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were allegedly assaulted in the incident. One of the officers was taken to Ninewells after the attack. The extent of his injuries is unknown. A man and a woman have been charged. Two charged after ‘disturbance’ outside Tenpin Dundee A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a disturbance outside a business premises at Kingsway Retail Park, Dundee. “Two male police officers and a 24-year-old woman were assaulted. “One of the officers was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “A 20-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection and have been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.” Tenpin has been approached for comment.