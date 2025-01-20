Alyth Hotel owners ‘devastated’ after £500 in staff tips stolen in break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Alyth Hotel owners ‘devastated’ after £500 in staff tips stolen in break-in

The couple also believe the thieves tried to break into their nearby home the same night.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody of the Alyth Hotel
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owners of a Perthshire hotel say they are ‘devastated’ after heartless thieves broke in and stole various items including around £500 in staff tips.

The break-in happened at The Alyth Hotel last Thursday night – hours after a busy pub quiz session.

Five bottles of high-quality whisky were also taken.

Alyth Hotel break-in ‘devastating and stressful’

Owner Hazel Lightbody, who took over the hotel with her husband Alasdair, in November 2023, say the couple have been left devastated at the break-in.

She also believes the thieves tried to break into the couple’s nearby home the same night.

Hazel says the couple received a call from their landlady telling them someone had tried to force open their front door.

She said: “Fortunately they didn’t manage to break in but that is also very worrying.”

“This has been devastating and stressful.

Hazel and Alasdair have carried out a lot of work at the hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have worked really hard since we took over the hotel – as have our staff.

“To have this happen when we are just getting on our feet has been horrible.

We have put a lot into the hotel since we took it over and it has been financially crippling.

“We can’t afford to replace the staff tips and that has really upset us.”

Couple believe thieves knew layout of hotel

The couple think that whoever broke in knew the layout of the hotel.

She said: “It definitely looks like that whoever broke in and stole the whisky and tips knew where they were going, which is really upsetting.

The Alyth Hotel will reopen next month.
Alyth Hotel is 250 years old . Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The break-in happened when we were away for a short break for a few days after the busy Christmas spell, so it looks like whoever broke in knew we weren’t there.

“We came away to try to relax but obviously we haven’t been able to do that at all.

“Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses so hopefully they will find whoever did this.”

“Everyone in Alyth has been so kind and helpful to us since we took over the hotel.

“We have had lots of support both before and after the break-in which we are so grateful for.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 17 we received a report of a theft from premises on Commercial Street, Alyth.

“Officers will speak to the reporter to gather more detail.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Rachel Borthwick has been documenting her cancer journey on social media. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
Partner of St Johnstone star reveals 'gut-wrenching' news in cancer fight as she thanks…
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale
Police dogs deployed after 20-mile car chase
EIGHT youths charged after 22-mile 'stolen' car chase across Fife and Perthshire
A dragon in the parade.
Perth Chinese New Year parade to feature live snakes in 'big, bold and colourful'…
Some addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Revealed: List of Perth and Kinross addresses where most council tax is owed
2
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Four people standing in front of Sideys glazing showroom in Perth.
Former footballer's Perth gym pairs with mental health charity to turn around young lives
This week's care round up
Care round-up: Coupar Angus staffing issues and Fife home medication fears
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Watchdog to investigate lack of emails surrounding axed £128k director role at Perth and…
4
Dozens of tractors took part in the run in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Photos as 70 tractors travel through Perth and Kinross in memory of popular worker,…

Conversation