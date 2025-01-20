Alyth Hotel owners ‘devastated’ after £500 in staff tips stolen in break-in

The owners of a Perthshire hotel say they are ‘devastated’ after heartless thieves broke in and stole various items including around £500 in staff tips.

The break-in happened at The Alyth Hotel last Thursday night – hours after a busy pub quiz session.

Five bottles of high-quality whisky were also taken.

Alyth Hotel break-in ‘devastating and stressful’

Owner Hazel Lightbody, who took over the hotel with her husband Alasdair, in November 2023, say the couple have been left devastated at the break-in.

She also believes the thieves tried to break into the couple’s nearby home the same night.

Hazel says the couple received a call from their landlady telling them someone had tried to force open their front door.

She said: “Fortunately they didn’t manage to break in but that is also very worrying.”

“This has been devastating and stressful.

“We have worked really hard since we took over the hotel – as have our staff.

“To have this happen when we are just getting on our feet has been horrible.

“We have put a lot into the hotel since we took it over and it has been financially crippling.

“We can’t afford to replace the staff tips and that has really upset us.”

Couple believe thieves knew layout of hotel

The couple think that whoever broke in knew the layout of the hotel.

She said: “It definitely looks like that whoever broke in and stole the whisky and tips knew where they were going, which is really upsetting.

“The break-in happened when we were away for a short break for a few days after the busy Christmas spell, so it looks like whoever broke in knew we weren’t there.

“We came away to try to relax but obviously we haven’t been able to do that at all.

“Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses so hopefully they will find whoever did this.”

“Everyone in Alyth has been so kind and helpful to us since we took over the hotel.

“We have had lots of support both before and after the break-in which we are so grateful for.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, January 17 we received a report of a theft from premises on Commercial Street, Alyth.

“Officers will speak to the reporter to gather more detail.”