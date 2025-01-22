Dundee Planning Ahead: Nightclub student flats transformation and Jessie’s Kitchen refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Nightclub student flats transformation and Jessie’s Kitchen refusal

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The old nightclub could become student flats. Image: Wilson Paul Architects.
A former Dundee city centre nightclub could be transformed into student accommodation as plans are lodged with the local council.

Lyrics on St Andrews Lane was badly damaged by a fire in 2023 just days after the remnants of a cannabis farm were found and has since lain empty.

Now, plans have been unveiled to covert the derelict building into a three-storey development featuring self-contained student residences.

A statement from Broughty Ferry-based architect Wilson/Paul Architects
details that building’s St Andrews Lane facade would be preserved and restored.

How the entrance to the revamped building could look. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects.

Plans for chemical cleaning to remove graffiti and other damage are also in the works.

Meanwhile, the top floor would be replaced and signage installed.

The accommodation would be organised over three storeys including a mix of private living quarters and communal areas.

The ground floor would have eight one-bedroom units, whilst seven one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit would be created on both the first and second floors.

Jessie’s Kitchen plan refusal

Plans to transform a Broughty Ferry mansion formerly home to Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments have been refused by councillors.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

Under the plans, the Victorian conservatory and billiard room would also have been converted into a private dining experience.

Jessie's Kitchen of Broughty Ferry.
Nineteen letters of objection were submitted in response to the application, in addition to ten letters of support.

However, councillors on the local authority’s planning committee subsequently voted to refuse planning permission when they met last week.

This was due to concerns the development would have a detrimental effect on locals.

Optician eyeing move

Meanwhile, optician Duncan & Todd is eyeing a move to Whitehall Street.

Two applications have been lodged with Dundee City Council – one seeking permission to erect new signage and another to paint the front of the premises.

Duncan & Todd in already has several shops in Dundee, including on Commercial Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The premises used to be home to law firm Digby Brown, who have since moved to larger offices at Endeavour House.

Duncan & Todd currently have shops in Broughty Ferry, Strathmartine and Commercial Street.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications 

Lyrics nightclub 

Jessie’s Kitchen

Duncan & Todd 

Conversation