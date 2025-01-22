Dundee Planning Ahead: Nightclub student flats transformation and Jessie’s Kitchen refusal

A former Dundee city centre nightclub could be transformed into student accommodation as plans are lodged with the local council.

Lyrics on St Andrews Lane was badly damaged by a fire in 2023 just days after the remnants of a cannabis farm were found and has since lain empty.

Now, plans have been unveiled to covert the derelict building into a three-storey development featuring self-contained student residences.

A statement from Broughty Ferry-based architect Wilson/Paul Architects

details that building’s St Andrews Lane facade would be preserved and restored.

Plans for chemical cleaning to remove graffiti and other damage are also in the works.

Meanwhile, the top floor would be replaced and signage installed.

The accommodation would be organised over three storeys including a mix of private living quarters and communal areas.

The ground floor would have eight one-bedroom units, whilst seven one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit would be created on both the first and second floors.

Jessie’s Kitchen plan refusal

Plans to transform a Broughty Ferry mansion formerly home to Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments have been refused by councillors.

An application was submitted to Dundee City Council last year seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House on Albert Road.

Under the plans, the Victorian conservatory and billiard room would also have been converted into a private dining experience.

Nineteen letters of objection were submitted in response to the application, in addition to ten letters of support.

However, councillors on the local authority’s planning committee subsequently voted to refuse planning permission when they met last week.

This was due to concerns the development would have a detrimental effect on locals.

Optician eyeing move

Meanwhile, optician Duncan & Todd is eyeing a move to Whitehall Street.

Two applications have been lodged with Dundee City Council – one seeking permission to erect new signage and another to paint the front of the premises.

The premises used to be home to law firm Digby Brown, who have since moved to larger offices at Endeavour House.

Duncan & Todd currently have shops in Broughty Ferry, Strathmartine and Commercial Street.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Lyrics nightclub

Jessie’s Kitchen

Duncan & Todd