HMS Unicorn in Dundee handed £800k boost as ambitious preservation plan continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

HMS Unicorn in Dundee handed £800k boost as ambitious preservation plan continues

The money will go towards the total cost of moving and securing the ship within Dundee’s repaired East Graving Dock. 

By Laura Devlin
Matthew Bellhouse Moran, Executive Director of the Unicorn Preservation Society, HMS Unicorn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Matthew Bellhouse Moran, Executive Director of the Unicorn Preservation Society, HMS Unicorn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

HMS Unicorn has secured almost £800,000 as work to preserve the future of the historic Dundee ship intensifies.

The Unicorn Preservation Society has been awarded a £796,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will go towards the total cost of moving and securing the ship within Dundee’s repaired East Graving Dock.

This forms part of a wider £30m plan – dubbed Project Safe Haven – which aims to transform Dundee’s historic docks with a purpose-built visitor centre.

How the visitor centre could look. Image: LDN Architects.

HMS Unicorn bosses are now appealing for the public’s help to match The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s investment by April.

If this is achieved, it will unlock some £10 million of strategic grants required to finance this work, including from Tay Cities Region Deal.

The work will include the emptying of the dock, repairing it with a new caisson and making it structurally sound and refilled to receive the ship floating over a supportive cradle.

Project Safe Haven HMS Unicorn plans. Image: LDN Architects.

Executive director, Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “The clock is ticking.

“We urgently need the support of individuals, businesses, and organisations to raise the finance needed for the next stage of Project Safe Haven, moving HMS Unicorn into Dundee’s East Graving Dock, ensuring she doesn’t succumb to the wear and tear of time.

“(A total of) £650,000 is required to unlock £10 million of strategic grants for the next stage of works to save this national treasure and create an inspiring legacy for future

“Without support, HMS Unicorn, a symbol of Dundee’s rich maritime history, may not survive.”

HMS Unicorn oldest in Scotland

Currently berthed at Victoria Dock, the HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world.

It is hoped that around 50% of the estimated £30 million price tag of Project Safe Haven will be funded through a bid to the National Lottery, as well as cash from the the Tay Cities Deal.

This leaves around £13 million in funding still to raise, which bosses at HMS Unicorn are optimistic about achieving.

To donate to help the Unicorn Preservation Society, you can visit: www.hmsunicorn.org.uk.

More from Dundee

Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Abuser from Dundee who thrust thumbs into girlfriend's eyes is spared jail
Dundee University Iain Gillespie
How Dundee University crisis prompted major executive shake-up
A ScotRail train at Perth Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains still facing cancellations in wake of Storm Eowyn
Totstars Live cast members Clare Monte, Jill Markie and Zack Gibson.
Dundee family show called off 'last-minute' after panels fall off school hall
Mark Donnelly was also a popular member of staff at Dundee University.
Tributes to lifelong Dundee United fan and university janitor, 58, who died suddenly
Bin collections in Dundee were disrupted by high winds on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Full list of Dundee bin collection changes in Storm Eowyn aftermath
Trains from Dundee and other stations were cancelled on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
More Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains cancelled as Storm Eowyn causes widespread disruption
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Storm damage Picture shows; Tree blown over on Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by James Simpson Date; 24/01/2025
Storm Eowyn in Dundee: Pictures and video capture weather chaos
Missing person Kevin Young.
Fresh police appeal to find Dundee man missing for six months
One woman braving Storm Eowyn in Perth on Friday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Storm Eowyn: Latest weather warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling as new snow alert…
11

Conversation