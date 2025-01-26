HMS Unicorn in Dundee handed £800k boost as ambitious preservation plan continues

HMS Unicorn has secured almost £800,000 as work to preserve the future of the historic Dundee ship intensifies.

The Unicorn Preservation Society has been awarded a £796,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The money will go towards the total cost of moving and securing the ship within Dundee’s repaired East Graving Dock.

This forms part of a wider £30m plan – dubbed Project Safe Haven – which aims to transform Dundee’s historic docks with a purpose-built visitor centre.

HMS Unicorn bosses are now appealing for the public’s help to match The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s investment by April.

If this is achieved, it will unlock some £10 million of strategic grants required to finance this work, including from Tay Cities Region Deal.

The work will include the emptying of the dock, repairing it with a new caisson and making it structurally sound and refilled to receive the ship floating over a supportive cradle.

Executive director, Matthew Bellhouse Moran said: “The clock is ticking.

“We urgently need the support of individuals, businesses, and organisations to raise the finance needed for the next stage of Project Safe Haven, moving HMS Unicorn into Dundee’s East Graving Dock, ensuring she doesn’t succumb to the wear and tear of time.

“(A total of) £650,000 is required to unlock £10 million of strategic grants for the next stage of works to save this national treasure and create an inspiring legacy for future

“Without support, HMS Unicorn, a symbol of Dundee’s rich maritime history, may not survive.”

HMS Unicorn oldest in Scotland

Currently berthed at Victoria Dock, the HMS Unicorn is the oldest ship in Scotland and third oldest in the world.

It is hoped that around 50% of the estimated £30 million price tag of Project Safe Haven will be funded through a bid to the National Lottery, as well as cash from the the Tay Cities Deal.

This leaves around £13 million in funding still to raise, which bosses at HMS Unicorn are optimistic about achieving.

To donate to help the Unicorn Preservation Society, you can visit: www.hmsunicorn.org.uk.