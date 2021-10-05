Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Missing’ St Monans Harbour Charter document found after 400 years

By Michael Alexander
October 5 2021, 6.00pm Updated: October 5 2021, 6.18pm
Fay Will handing over the charter to Ian Reekie (St Monans Heritage Museum)

As an author with a keen interest in Scottish history, Fife man Leonard Low often finds a lot of his source material from original manuscripts, diaries and vellum documents dating back centuries.

In the past, he has uncovered original manuscripts for the Barony of Kilconquhar 1591, Carlowrie Castle 1590 in Edinburgh and many letters concerning the Lindsay family from the 17th century.

What’s important to him is deciphering the documents and getting them back to the right people.

St Monans Harbour charter from October 1622

So when St Monans-born Mrs Fay Will, who lives in Leven, approached him a few months ago with an old document she had preserved for many years, Leonard was keen to get to the bottom of its significance then find it an appropriate home.

The document had been gifted to Mrs Will by a friend simply because she was from St Monans.

However, it turned out to be a copy of a highly significant document as it was the St Monans Harbour charter from October 28, 1622.

Freehold declaration

“I examined the document which was written from the now ruined Newark Castle by the Sandiland family in 1622,” explained Leonard.

Fay Will handing over the charter to Ian Reekie (St Monans Heritage Museum)

“The document is a declaration of making St Monans harbour a freehold. This was a very generous gift from the Sandiland lords.”

Quoting from the document, Leonard explains how it declares the right ‘To create a free Burgh and Barony and the Port as haven there of in a free port as confirmed by the Archbishop of St Andrews (Spottiswood) the immediate superiors of this town lands and tennantrie”.

With this gift comes the promise of a Tollbooth and Town house jail to be built – “the upbigging of a Tollbooth and Common House for the administration of justice”.

The document also mentions several locals as keeping yards and pubs in the village, including names still found in the area to this day.

St Monans harbour

“Thomas Brown, Grizzel Millar (tavern keeper) William Rollo (Smith), Jamer Rining and Anabel Martine” are mentioned, and we also learn from this document that the fishing fleet was trading as far as Shetland and Orkney.

Significance

Leonard, author of The Weem Witch and Scotland’s Untold Stories, explained how on realising the significance of the document, he contacted Bill Morris who is a member of St Monans Community Council.

“The suggestion I had was that the manuscript belonged in the small museum the village has,” said Leonard.

Front left to right is community council treasurer Bill Morris, local woman Fay Will (handing over to Ian Reekie (St Monans Heritage Museum). Back row, left to right is Fife historian Leonard Low, Lynda Nicolson (possible family member of Will family), community councillor Bill Buchan, Vicki Salvage (acting chair of community council), Richard Will (son of Fay Will) and Margaret Sutherland (volunteer at the Heritage Collection).
Front left to right is community council treasurer Bill Morris, local woman Fay Will (handing over to Ian Reekie (St Monans Heritage Museum). Back row, left to right is Fife historian Leonard Low, Lynda Nicolson (possible family member of Will family), community councillor Bill Buchan, Vicki Salvage (acting chair of community council), Richard Will (son of Fay Will) and Margaret Sutherland (volunteer at the Heritage Collection).

“Billy took interest immediately and informed the right people. The manuscript was examined, and the council agreed it should be taken by them.

“Mrs Fay Will agreed the document deserved to be with St Monans – her birthplace.

“So, a document missing for 400 years, has now made its way finally back home to St Monans where it truly belongs.

“With this return Bill Morris is suggesting to the council to make some celebration next year of the document and with the date being 2022, which will be exactly 400 years after this document’s creation and the freedom of St Monans harbour being granted.”

