Fife cat brings home stolen pants for stunned owner

A woman in Fife has been left stunned after her cat swapped his usual gift of a pigeon for a pair of stolen pants.

Four-year-old Dave, who lives in Dunfermline with his owner Lisa Jayne, turned up at the house of Sunday with the stolen goods.

Lisa has taken to Facebook to apologise to whoever noticed the pants missing from their washing line and even offered to return them.

“I would love to get them back to their rightful owner,” Lisa said.

“Dave is partial to a pigeon – live ones – and sometimes mice, but this is a first.

“My other cat likes to sleep in a bra every night and now this one is stealing ladies’ knickers.

“I am worried there is something going on with my cats.”

Hundreds of people have commented on Lisa’s social media post about Dave’s night-time activities, with many laughing at the strange gift he brought home.

Lisa said that after the tough year everyone had experienced she was glad she could give people something to laugh about.

“I didn’t expect it to go that far,” she said.

“There are so many sad people just now, stuck in their houses and a lot of people out of work who have lost their jobs.

“I’ve been reading so many stats about this and I just thought this would make people laugh, which it has.”