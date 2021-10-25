Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife cat brings home stolen pants for stunned owner

By Alasdair Clark
October 25 2021, 10.28am Updated: October 25 2021, 10.35am
Dave, a cat who brought home a pair of pants
Dave brought the stolen pants home on Sunday.

A woman in Fife has been left stunned after her cat swapped his usual gift of a pigeon for a pair of stolen pants.

Four-year-old Dave, who lives in Dunfermline with his owner Lisa Jayne, turned up at the house of Sunday with the stolen goods.

Lisa has taken to Facebook to apologise to whoever noticed the pants missing from their washing line and even offered to return them.

“I would love to get them back to their rightful owner,” Lisa said.

Lisa is hoping to return the pants to there rightful owner.

“Dave is partial to a pigeon – live ones – and sometimes mice, but this is a first.

“My other cat likes to sleep in a bra every night and now this one is stealing ladies’ knickers.

“I am worried there is something going on with my cats.”

Hundreds of people have commented on Lisa’s social media post about Dave’s night-time activities, with many laughing at the strange gift he brought home.

Dave usually brings home pigeons or mice.

Lisa said that after the tough year everyone had experienced she was glad she could give people something to laugh about.

“I didn’t expect it to go that far,” she said.

“There are so many sad people just now, stuck in their houses and a lot of people out of work who have lost their jobs.

“I’ve been reading so many stats about this and I just thought this would make people laugh, which it has.”

