‘Hear our messages – care more for the environment’, say Fife pupils with thought-provoking art ahead of COP26

If ever there was a time for the voice of youth to be heard on the climate crisis then it’s now.

However, as COP26 gets under way in Glasgow, Falkland Estate and Falkland Primary School are showing the world how people of all ages can work together to build knowledge, skills and interest in protecting and sustaining the environment.

For years, Falkland Estate has been committed to engaging with local groups and helping people to enjoy, respect and return to responsible use of the land.

Their idea is that by starting locally this will make a difference globally.

Now, pupils from Falkland Primary, who spend at least half a day each week on the estate doing outdoor learning, have created a thought provoking exhibition of artwork to coincide with COP26.

Thought provoking art

The work created by pupils from nursery age to P7 is being displayed in the public gallery at Falkland Estate Stables building until the end of November.

Falkland Estate landowner Ninian Stuart said this was an amazing community-based example of real life environmental work by talented and enthusiastic youngsters.

And he had special praise for Laura Munro, head teacher at Falkland Primary, who has been a hugely positive leader in engaging the teachers and pupils in learning about the land, how to use it responsibly, what grows on the land and how that then help people sustain healthy and happy lives.

Ninian said: “Falkland Estate welcomes people who come to enjoy and care for the land.

“Many, many people use Falkland Estate for recreation, work, artistic inspiration, and so much more.

“Children and young people help us to see the land with fresh eyes and begin to imagine the land of the future.

“We are delighted to be working with the school now and for years to come as we figure out ways of improving environmental sustainability and supporting intergenerational learning”.

Outdoor learning

The children have used their learning of organic farming at Falkland Estate, litter picking, wildlife conservation and general outdoor access knowledge to inform their art work.

Many of the art displays make use of materials collected from the estate to convey the urgent messages for a wider audience of visitors to recognise and follow.

Litter and dog mess – particularly in plastic bags left at the side of paths – are continual issues and are noticed regularly by the young people.

A small group of motivated pupils from the school are championing change by working with the estate as a dedicated Falkland Estate Environmental Team (FEET) helping the estate staff to recognise issues, develop ideas and implement change to look after the environment.

Head teacher Laura Munro said: “Falkland Primary and nursery have created Falkland Footsteps which is our curriculum design to ensure that the outdoors supports learning across the curriculum.

“Falkland Estate plays a huge role in the enjoyment, freedom and creativity of our young people and our exhibition has generated exploration of the estate and of our thoughts and opinions.

“I am incredibly proud of the young voices who are taking up the responsibility for our world”.

Balancing act

Sam Docherty, ranger at Falkland Estate, said: “Balancing public access and environmental sustainability is always a challenge.

“Working with children from an early age to educate them on the needs of the land, their responsibilities and getting their ideas help us have an improving land management plan.

“The kids are so enthusiastic, it is very encouraging to think these young people will be stewarding the environment in years to come”.

The experience has also been welcomed by the pupils themselves.

P6 pupil Phoebe said: “I really enjoying having control over my own creativity whilst create my art sculpture”.

Leo (P7) said: “I enjoyed learning how to solve design challenges like creating and nose and mouth out of papier mache”.

“George (P7) said: “I hope that the people who visit our exhibition hear our messages and learn to care more for the environment and perhaps start or change the way they do things in the future.”

How to visit

No tickets are required for the exhibition, which runs at Falkland Estate until November 26.

However, visitors are invited to enjoy a drink, snack or spot of lunch to support the running of the estate while they visit.