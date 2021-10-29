Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four people treated by paramedics as car bursts into flames in Fife crash

By Alasdair Clark
October 29 2021, 2.00pm Updated: October 29 2021, 4.19pm
Glenrothes car fire
Locals reported the fire on Friday afternoon

Four people were treated by paramedics after a car burst into flames following a crash in Fife.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes after was reported on Friday afternoon.

A picture shared to Fife Jammer Locations by shocked onlookers shows flames engulfing a black Ford parked at the side of the road.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had attended alongside the ambulance service.

Four casualties in care of ambulance service

It is not known if anyone was hospitalised as a result of the incident, but four people involved were treated by medics at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Newark Road South and Blackwood Road, Glenrothes.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one vehicle.

“Four casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews assisted emergency service partners by making the area safe before leaving the scene.”

