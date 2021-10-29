Four people treated by paramedics as car bursts into flames in Fife crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Four people were treated by paramedics after a car burst into flames following a crash in Fife.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes after was reported on Friday afternoon.

A picture shared to Fife Jammer Locations by shocked onlookers shows flames engulfing a black Ford parked at the side of the road.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had attended alongside the ambulance service.

Four casualties in care of ambulance service

It is not known if anyone was hospitalised as a result of the incident, but four people involved were treated by medics at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two vehicles at the junction of Newark Road South and Blackwood Road, Glenrothes.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one vehicle.

“Four casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews assisted emergency service partners by making the area safe before leaving the scene.”