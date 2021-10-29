Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Helicopter and lifeboat search stood down after reports of man in water

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 29 2021, 2.01pm Updated: October 29 2021, 4.30pm
A coastguard worker searching the shore at Broughty Ferry.
A coastguard worker searching the shore at Broughty Ferry.

A major search in the Tay over reports of a man in difficulty in the water has been stood down.

Two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter spent several hours searching the area between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth after the alarm was raised just after noon.

Coastguard rescue workers also scoured the shoreline in an attempt to find the person.

However, no one was recovered from the water and the operation was stood down a few hours later.

Broughty Ferry lifeboats on the River Tay during a search
Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats pictured during Friday’s search.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a possible person seen in the water off Broughty Ferry shortly after 12.05pm on Friday.

“The area has been searched with the assistance of the RNLI and HM Coastguard and no further concern has been raised.”

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “We launched both lifeboats in response to an ongoing police incident at the beach area at Broughty Ferry.

“We received unconfirmed reports that a man was in the water.”

A coastguard helicopter taking part in the search.

One onlooker earlier told The Courier: “I’ve seen about six coastguard team members searching the grassy area at the sand dunes and you can see both the lifeboats from here.

“There are several police and coastguard vehicles parked up.

“The helicopter arrived and has been slowly hovering over the water and searching opposite the tennis courts in Broughty Ferry – there’s lots of activity.”

