Helicopter and lifeboat search stood down after reports of man in water

A major search in the Tay over reports of a man in difficulty in the water has been stood down.

Two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter spent several hours searching the area between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth after the alarm was raised just after noon.

Coastguard rescue workers also scoured the shoreline in an attempt to find the person.

However, no one was recovered from the water and the operation was stood down a few hours later.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of concern for a possible person seen in the water off Broughty Ferry shortly after 12.05pm on Friday.

“The area has been searched with the assistance of the RNLI and HM Coastguard and no further concern has been raised.”

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “We launched both lifeboats in response to an ongoing police incident at the beach area at Broughty Ferry.

“We received unconfirmed reports that a man was in the water.”

One onlooker earlier told The Courier: “I’ve seen about six coastguard team members searching the grassy area at the sand dunes and you can see both the lifeboats from here.

“There are several police and coastguard vehicles parked up.

“The helicopter arrived and has been slowly hovering over the water and searching opposite the tennis courts in Broughty Ferry – there’s lots of activity.”