Police issue appeal for missing Kirkcaldy man

Police have issued an appeal for a man missing from Kirkcaldy who was travelling on a bus to Cupar.

24-year-old Dempster Downie was last seen at around 1:25pm on Friday in the Kirkcaldy town centre.

Bus terminated at Dundee

He was seen boarding a bus heading to Cupar which terminated in Dundee.

But police say it is unknown where Dempster got off.

Officers have described the 24-year-old as 6ft 3in tall with short brown hair.

Can you help trace Dempster Downie, 24, last seen boarding a bus in Kirkcaldy town centre, 1:25pm on Fri 5 Nov? The bus was going to Dundee via Cupar. He is 6ft 3in and could be wearing a grey Lacoste tracksuit top and joggers. Call 101, Inc No 2235 of 5/11/21 if you can assist. pic.twitter.com/dfROAVatkO — Fife Police (@FifePolice) November 6, 2021

It is thought he may be wearing a grey coloured Lacoste tracksuit top and grey joggers.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident reference number 2235 of November 5 2021.