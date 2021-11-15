Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New Fife hub aims to help young people find work or training

By Emma Duncan
November 15 2021, 7.53am
From left to right: Douglas Chapman, MP for Dunfermline and West Fife; Margarita Morrison, DWP area director for Scotland; Dorothee Leslie, vice principal of academic strategy at Fife College; Claire Lister, DWP youth hub co-ordinator for north-east Scotland and Dawn Clark, manager of admissions, employability and customer services at Fife College.
From left to right: Douglas Chapman, MP for Dunfermline and West Fife; Margarita Morrison, DWP area director for Scotland; Dorothee Leslie, vice principal of academic strategy at Fife College; Claire Lister, DWP youth hub co-ordinator for north-east Scotland and Dawn Clark, manager of admissions, employability and customer services at Fife College.

A “one-stop shop” aiming to help young people in Fife secure training or employment has opened in Dunfermline.

The Department for Work and Pensions Youth Hub, at Fife College’s campus in the town, will support people aged 16 to 24.

In particular, it will look to help those who have struggled to find a positive destination after leaving school, college or university.

Run by staff from the college, Skills Development Scotland and Jobcentre, it will also offer employability skills to people who have lost a job or an apprenticeship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hub… ensures young people in Fife can easily access the tailored support they need to progress their career journey

Dawn Clark, Fife College

The project – part of a UK Government scheme – aims to bring together a range of support in a central location.

Dawn Clark, manager of admissions, employability and customer services at Fife College and chair of the Youth Employability Delivery Group for Fife, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with our partners on the new DWP Youth Hub at our Dunfermline campus.

“The hub is a fantastic opportunity for us to work closer with them and support their services.

“Being located within the campus, the hub is also a great new way to bring education and employability together, ensuring young people in Fife can easily access the tailored support they need to progress their career journey.”

‘Hub is just what we need’

Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and West Fife MP, said: “For a lot of young people, trying to get a job has never been harder than it is now as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have led to lots of firms downsizing and shedding jobs.

“At the same time, many companies’ demands for new skills is increasing as they try to keep pace with the demands of the 21st century economy and a different kind of jobs market after Brexit and post Covid.

“If you’re a young person looking to get a job, that’s a lot to contend with.

“That’s why this new west Fife youth hub is so important – it provides a one-stop shop for people in education or on benefits, who are looking to progress their career or just get their foot on the jobs or training ladder.

“This hub is just what we need, just when we need it, and I’ll be keeping a keen interest in the difference it makes in our community in the months and years ahead.”

Charity ball linked to spike in Covid cases at St Andrews University

More from The Courier