Pair charged after ‘series of vandalisms and assault’ in Dunfermline

Two people have been charged after a series of alleged vandalisms and an assault in Dunfermline.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to Douglas Street in the town on Sunday night.

Locals reported seeing car windows being smashed, while one man was reportedly attacked.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Man and woman charged by police

Police have now confirmed they have charged a man and a woman, and they are due to appear in court.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and a number of vandalisms, which took place in the Douglas Street and New Row areas of Dunfermline, on the evening of Sunday November 14.

“They are expected to appear in court on Monday.”