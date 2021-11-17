Tayside and Fife house prices rise by up to 16% amid Covid demand

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new report has revealed how house prices across Tayside and Fife have risen by as much as 16% over the last year.

Demand created by the pandemic – as people look for more space – is said to have helped push prices up, well above the average rise in pay.

The figures, published in a housing index from Walker Fraser Steele Chartered Surveyors, show a 16.6% rise in prices in Fife between September 2020 and September 2021.

In Perth and Kinross prices rose by 15.9%, while in Angus the increase was 9.7% and 9.3% in Dundee.

Across Scotland, prices rose by 13.2%, with the average property costing £212,832.

Alan Penman, business development manager at Walker Fraser Steele, said: “At the end of August we reported that the average Scottish house price stood at £211,029 – at that point a new record high.

“This September we have seen the upward momentum continue.

“Scotland’s average house price at the end of September stands at £212,832, which sets yet another record, having risen by some £2,200 – or 1% – in the month.

“This underlines how property at the top-end continues to underpin this growth as people opt for more space and continue to embrace working from home.

“September often provides momentum to the market too as it is not untypical for families to reassess their needs as the new school year gets under way.”

John Tindale, Acadata senior housing analyst, said: “The demand for larger premises has continued throughout September, and for some includes moving to Scotland from London, or from other major cities in the UK and beyond.

“However, the supply of larger homes coming to the market currently remains relatively low, which results in strong competition for those properties that do become available, hence keeping prices high.”