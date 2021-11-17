Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Tayside and Fife house prices rise by up to 16% amid Covid demand

By Hannah Ballantyne
November 17 2021, 10.04am Updated: November 17 2021, 1.11pm
Image of a sold home sign
File photo dated 02/10/12 of an estate agent's sold sign outside a property. Spring home buyers are facing the highest ever prices demanded by sellers, with the average price tag on a home having jumped by nearly £7,000 in the space of a month. Issue date: Monday April 19, 2021. PA Photo. Across Britain, the increase of £6,733 or 2.1% month-on-month pushed average seller asking prices to a new record high of £327,797 in April, Rightmove said. See PA story MONEY House. Photo credit should read: Chris Ison/PA Wire

A new report has revealed how house prices across Tayside and Fife have risen by as much as 16% over the last year.

Demand created by the pandemic – as people look for more space – is said to have helped push prices up, well above the average rise in pay.

The figures, published in a housing index from Walker Fraser Steele Chartered Surveyors, show a 16.6% rise in prices in Fife between September 2020 and September 2021.

In Perth and Kinross prices rose by 15.9%, while in Angus the increase was 9.7% and 9.3% in Dundee.

Across Scotland, prices rose by 13.2%, with the average property costing £212,832.

Alan Penman, business development manager at Walker Fraser Steele, said: “At the end of August we reported that the average Scottish house price stood at £211,029 – at that point a new record high.

“This September we have seen the upward momentum continue.

“Scotland’s average house price at the end of September stands at £212,832, which sets yet another record, having risen by some £2,200 – or 1% – in the month.

“This underlines how property at the top-end continues to underpin this growth as people opt for more space and continue to embrace working from home.

“September often provides momentum to the market too as it is not untypical for families to reassess their needs as the new school year gets under way.”

John Tindale, Acadata senior housing analyst, said: “The demand for larger premises has continued throughout September, and for some includes moving to Scotland from London, or from other major cities in the UK and beyond.

“However, the supply of larger homes coming to the market currently remains relatively low, which results in strong competition for those properties that do become available, hence keeping prices high.”

Stuck in Rent: Young people fear Dundee regeneration could price them out of city

More from The Courier