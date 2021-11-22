Police attended crash after car lands on roof near Dunfermline

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police attended a one-vehicle crash after a car landed on its roof near Bonhard Road, Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the scene on the B913 between Gawkhall Road and Saline at around 6:30pm on Monday.

Eyewitnesses of the incident reported that the car had landed on its roof following the crash.

No injuries reported

Police have confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.35 pm on Monday, 22 November 2021, police received a report of a one vehicle crash on the B913 between Gawkhall Road and Saline near to Bonhard Road, Fife.

“There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”