Storm Arwen: Major disruption on roads and railways as Scots urged not to travel

An error occurred. Please try again.

Major travel problems have hit people across Tayside, Fife and beyond as Storm Arwen makes its presence felt on Scotland’s east coast.

People are being urged not to travel as a series of red, amber and yellow warnings for strong winds have been issued across the region.

The conditions have already led to the cancellation of events including Dundee Winterfest’s opening day – with up-to-the-minute details available on our live blog.

Trains cancelled due to Storm Arwen

Rail passengers are among the worst hit by the weather as many services are facing delays or cancellations, including on services through Tayside and Fife.

Al trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle, on the east coast main line, have been cancelled for the rest of Friday.

LNER is urging passengers not to travel at all this weekend, and instead defer using its services until early next week.

⛔️ #LNERUpdate Our services from this afternoon until Sunday 28 November will be significantly disrupted due to severe weather forecast across our route. Please DO NOT TRAVEL. Please follow this thread for further advice. Live updates can be found at https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xz92HphVUu — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile train speeds are being limited between Dundee and Aberdeen for most of Friday, as well as between Dundee, Perth and Dalmeny, and Edinburgh to Arbroath trains are terminating at Dundee.

ScotRail has lifted ticket restrictions for the rest of Friday so passengers can travel at any time using advance, super off-peak or off-peak tickets, while tickets will also be valid on Saturday.

Network Rail says hundreds of workers will be out during the storm to keep lines open and repair any damage caused.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Safety of our customers and colleagues has to be our first consideration during severe weather.

“The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning. We are monitoring the conditions very closely and will have teams in place across the country to react quickly to any damage caused by the weather.

“Where conditions are predicted to be most severe, we are withdrawing a small number of services in the interests of passenger safety until the worst of the storms have passed.”

Travelling by car

The A1 – which is the main road between Scotland and England on the east coast – has closed for a section in East Lothian due to the wind speeds.

A diversion is in place via the adjacent A199, which is a single carriageway.

Closer to home, restrictions are also in place on the Tay Road Bridge, which is closed to double-decker buses and has a 30mph speed limit in place.

High Winds – Bridge Closed to Double Decker Buses, 30mph speed restriction in place — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) November 26, 2021

The Clackmannanshire Bridge has also been shut to high-sided vehicles.

There have also been reports of trees falling on to roads across Fife, as well as on the A92 near Montrose, though so far, most of the major routes in the region appear to have escaped any major problems.

With #StormArwen expected to bring very strong winds later today, here's a reminder of which wind speeds will result in restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing. pic.twitter.com/4qOEJQVeuq — BEAR SE Trunk Roads (@SETrunkRoads) November 26, 2021

The AA is urging people to prepare before venturing out in their cars.

Ben Sheridan from the company said: “If you must travel in the worst affected areas, adjust your driving to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

“Allow extra time, as there may be delays and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, fully charged mobile phone and a flask of hot drink.

“Watch out for debris on the road and pay attention when passing high-sided vehicles when you encounter strong winds.”

Earlier, all flights to and from Dundee Airport were cancelled.

‘Do not travel under any circumstances’

John Swinney, Scotland’s deputy first minister, says there is a “risk to life” for people in some parts of the country.

He said: “People in these affected areas should not travel under any circumstances, including motorists.

“Yellow and amber weather warnings also remain in place for a number of areas and people should continue to exercise extreme caution and plan any necessary journeys in advance as there is disruption to transport services.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”