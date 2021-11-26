Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Storm Arwen: Major disruption on roads and railways as Scots urged not to travel

By Amie Flett
November 26 2021, 5.23pm Updated: November 26 2021, 5.27pm
Drivers facing the worst of the storm in Dundee on Friday.
Drivers facing the worst of the storm in Dundee on Friday.

Major travel problems have hit people across Tayside, Fife and beyond as Storm Arwen makes its presence felt on Scotland’s east coast.

People are being urged not to travel as a series of red, amber and yellow warnings for strong winds have been issued across the region.

The conditions have already led to the cancellation of events including Dundee Winterfest’s opening day – with up-to-the-minute details available on our live blog.

Trains cancelled due to Storm Arwen

Rail passengers are among the worst hit by the weather as many services are facing delays or cancellations, including on services through Tayside and Fife.

Al trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle, on the east coast main line, have been cancelled for the rest of Friday.

LNER is urging passengers not to travel at all this weekend, and instead defer using its services until early next week.

Meanwhile train speeds are being limited between Dundee and Aberdeen for most of Friday, as well as between Dundee, Perth and Dalmeny, and Edinburgh to Arbroath trains are terminating at Dundee.

ScotRail has lifted ticket restrictions for the rest of Friday so passengers can travel at any time using advance, super off-peak or off-peak tickets, while tickets will also be valid on Saturday.

Network Rail says hundreds of workers will be out during the storm to keep lines open and repair any damage caused.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s railway.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Safety of our customers and colleagues has to be our first consideration during severe weather.

“The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning. We are monitoring the conditions very closely and will have teams in place across the country to react quickly to any damage caused by the weather.

“Where conditions are predicted to be most severe, we are withdrawing a small number of services in the interests of passenger safety until the worst of the storms have passed.”

Travelling by car

The A1 – which is the main road between Scotland and England on the east coast – has closed for a section in East Lothian due to the wind speeds.

A diversion is in place via the adjacent A199, which is a single carriageway.

Closer to home, restrictions are also in place on the Tay Road Bridge, which is closed to double-decker buses and has a 30mph speed limit in place.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge has also been shut to high-sided vehicles.

There have also been reports of trees falling on to roads across Fife, as well as on the A92 near Montrose, though so far, most of the major routes in the region appear to have escaped any major problems.

The AA is urging people to prepare before venturing out in their cars.

Ben Sheridan from the company said: “If you must travel in the worst affected areas, adjust your driving to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles.

“Allow extra time, as there may be delays and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, fully charged mobile phone and a flask of hot drink.

“Watch out for debris on the road and pay attention when passing high-sided vehicles when you encounter strong winds.”

Earlier, all flights to and from Dundee Airport were cancelled.

‘Do not travel under any circumstances’

John Swinney, Scotland’s deputy first minister, says there is a “risk to life” for people in some parts of the country.

He said: “People in these affected areas should not travel under any circumstances, including motorists.

“Yellow and amber weather warnings also remain in place for a number of areas and people should continue to exercise extreme caution and plan any necessary journeys in advance as there is disruption to transport services.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

